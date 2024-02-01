Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (January 2024)

Our summer camp schedule is up! It’s a great time to plan ahead and sign up. Your kids will love the variety of art projects and the fun teachers at Art House 7. Among our themes: Clay Sculpture and “Green” Sculpture; Animals Around the World; Painting; Drawing; Printmaking; Arts & Crafts; Jewelry.

Art House 7 is located on Langston Blvd. near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. We have an ample 2-story studio, and plenty of free parking.

Weekly camps at Art House 7

– Starting June 17

– Morning and afternoon camps, 2 to 3 hours

– Ages 5-13

5537 Langston Blvd., Arlington VA 22207

