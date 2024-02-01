Police looking for two suspects after carjacking in Ballston leads to chase into D.C.

A man was carjacked in Ballston last night, leading to a police chase — but no arrests yet.
The carjacking happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Wilson Blvd, when two male suspects forced the victim out of his parked car and drove off.
Virginia State Police spotted the vehicle — on I-66 in Fairfax County, according to public safety watcher Dave Statter — and gave chase. The chase entered Arlington and was called off as the suspects sped into D.C.
The Fairfax County police helicopter was overhead during the pursuit and followed the carjacked vehicle into the District, observing the suspects bail out, according to Statter. Arlington County police say the vehicle was recovered.
“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.
More, below, from today’s ACPD crime report.
CARJACKING, 2024-01310253, 4000 block of Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 10:33 p.m. on January 31, police were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, it was determined the male victim was inside his parked vehicle when the two male suspects approached and engaged him in conversation, during which the suspect’s opened his vehicle’s doors, forced the suspect out, and stole the vehicle. A lookout was broadcast and Virginia State Police located the stolen vehicle outside Arlington County and initiated a vehicle pursuit. When the vehicle pursuit entered Arlington County on I-395, Arlington officers joined the pursuit which was subsequently terminated after the stolen vehicle exited the Commonwealth of Virginia. No injuries were reported. During the course of the investigation, the victim’s stolen vehicle was located unoccupied in Washington D.C. The suspects were not located.
This is the first successful carjacking reported in Arlington so far in 2024. Last year at least 18 carjackings were reported.
More from Statter:
NEW: @ArlingtonVaPD handling a reported carjacking that occurred a short time ago near Wilson Boulevard and N. Randolph Street in Ballston. @ARLnowDOTcom @matthewyoung31 @HCBright10 #safety #crime #carjacking #arlington pic.twitter.com/Bh8zvf2Yy8
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) February 1, 2024
NOTE: My educated guess is DC did not get involved in this chase because it was not considered an armed carjacking. That's a decision other jurisdictions have made many times based on local pursuit policies. It's also why ACPD officers, who were part of the chase through…
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) February 1, 2024
