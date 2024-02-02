Morning Poll: Do you believe in the groundhog?

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his stump at Gobbler’s Knob this morning and did not see his shadow — thus predicting an early spring.
The annual Feb. 2 ritual has been taking place about 85 miles northeast of Pittsburgh since the late 19th century. It “has roots in ‘ancient, undoubtedly prehistoric, weather lore,'” according to the Associated Press.
This year’s ceremony can be viewed below.
While Wikipedia argues that Groundhog Day is “based upon a communal light-hearted suspension of disbelief,” and Fox Weather pegs Punxy Phil’s predictive accuracy at just 39%, maybe there’s something to be said for the staying power of a weather-predicting rodent — even one that’s wrong more often than right.
The national media and tens of thousands of groundhog faithful still dutifully converge on Punxsutawney every year. What else in American life that dates back to the 1800s has that kind of draw today, in 2024? Even the World Series, contested since 1903, is a late comer by comparison.
So this morning, on Groundhog Day, we’re asking our well-educated, worldly Arlington readers: despite what the so-called experts might say, do you believe in the groundhog? Maybe just a little?
Recent Stories
Amid closures at The Crossing Clarendon, a few other retail shake-ups may be coming to the shopping center. Florida-based Regency Centers recently ended leases for menswear clothier Jos. A Bank…
Arlington’s AI 911 System — “Arlington County decided to go high tech to take some of that stress off employees. Arlington County is one of the first 911 call centers…
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Rosa Mexicano’s Arlington outpost closed its doors today, after opening a little over a year ago in Pentagon City. An employee confirmed the closure of the restaurant to ARLnow, citing…
Our summer camp schedule is up! It’s a great time to plan ahead and sign up. Your kids will love the variety of art projects and the fun teachers at Art House 7. Among our themes: Clay Sculpture and “Green” Sculpture; Animals Around the World; Painting; Drawing; Printmaking; Arts & Crafts; Jewelry.
Art House 7 is located on Langston Blvd. near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. We have an ample 2-story studio, and plenty of free parking.
Weekly camps at Art House 7
– Starting June 17
– Morning and afternoon camps, 2 to 3 hours
– Ages 5-13
5537 Langston Blvd., Arlington VA 22207
Peace in Gaza: Prayer Liturgy and Community Discussion for Peace in Arlington VA, Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:15 AM
Prayer, liturgy, and community discussion for peace in Gaza, an immediate cease fire and resumption of humanitarian aid will be hosted by Nova Catholic Community. The focus will be Pope Francis’ call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, resumption of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, and peace talks for a lasting and just peace for all people in the region.
Discussion will follow at Noon on US military role in the conflict and appropriate steps the US should take to foster peace and rebuilding. Light lunch served.
People of all faiths and spiritual practices are welcome. One can attend in person or by zoom. Free and open to all. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] and a zoom link will be sent.
How to Start & Grow Your Dream Business Workshop &…
January is National Mentoring Month! Join us for an afternoon of mentoring and networking hosted by Rubi Women Network! *Do you need guidance during your entrepreneurial journey? *Do you have a business idea but don’t know where to start? *Do
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently