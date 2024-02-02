Vitality Bowls closes in Rosslyn after eight years

Vitality Bowls in Rosslyn has closed its doors after nearly eight years.
In 2016, a franchise location of the California-based superfood café opened in Rosslyn on the ground floor of 1515 Wilson Blvd, between Presidential Bank and a dentist’s office.
The interior of Vitality Bowls Arlington is now empty and the phone number is not in service. The Rosslyn location is no longer listed on the company’s website and Google marks the location as “permanently closed.”
The restaurant served organic smoothies, juices, salads and paninis and specialized in açaí bowls.
The café sat less than a half-mile from South Block, an Arlington-born smoothie and açaí shop that is enjoying substantial growth and looking to expand throughout the D.C. region. The South Block Rosslyn outpost opened in 2019 and is one of 15 locations total, with four others operating in Arlington.
In Rosslyn, smoothies and juices can also be found at bubble tea joint Gong Cha and frozen yogurt shop Ice Berry, both within a half-mile of the now-shuttered Vitality Bowls.
Vitality Bowls did not respond to a request for comment.
With the Rosslyn franchise closed, there are no other Vitality Bowl locations in Virginia. The brand, founded in 2011, recently added several locations throughout the U.S., with most of its outposts in California.
