Crime report: Indecent exposure arrest in Rosslyn, airbag thefts on Columbia Pike

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with “simulated masturbation” after an incident in Rosslyn.
Police responded to the area of Langston Boulevard and N. Oak Street shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, for a man who was reportedly exposing himself.
From an Arlington County Police Department crime report:
INDECENT EXPOSURE, 2024-02010140, Langston Boulevard at N. Oak Street. At approximately 1:11 p.m. on February 1, police were dispatched to the report of an exposure. Upon arrival, it was determined the victims were walking in the area when they observed the male suspect allegedly exposing himself. Responding officers located the suspect on scene and took him into custody. Channing Ballinger, 39, of No Fixed Address was arrested and charged with Public Masturbation. He was held without bond.
The exact charge is “simulated masturbation,” according to the Arlington General District Court website, which also notes that the suspect remains in custody. The suspect has no past criminal history in Arlington, though a man of the same name and approximate age was previously charged with assaulting a police officer in Western New York, per a TV news report.
There have been a number of police dispatches to Rosslyn for reports of public masturbation in recent months, including at least two in the area of the H-B Woodlawn school at 1601 Wilson Blvd, per scanner traffic.
Police tell ARLnow that no arrests have been made in the previous incidents.
“As part of the investigation, officers will work to determine if [the suspect] is linked to any other incidents in the county,” said ACPD spokeswoman Alli Shorb. “Regarding your request related to North Rosslyn incidents, no arrests have been made.”
Separately, ACPD is investigating a series of airbag thefts along Columbia Pike from over the weekend. Six vehicles — all Hondas — were damaged.
From the latest crime report:
LARCENY FROM AUTO (Series) (Late), 2024-02030091, 3800 block of Columbia Pike. At approximately 8:33 a.m. on February 3, police were dispatched to the late report of a larceny from auto. Upon arrival, it was determined between approximately 10:00 p.m. on February 2 and 8:33 a.m. on February 3, the unknown suspect(s) forced entry into six vehicles by damaging the driver’s side door handle and stole airbags. Tools and electronics were also reported stolen from one of the vehicles. The victim vehicles are Honda models. There is no suspect description(s). The investigation is ongoing.
Arlington officers on the weekend nightlife detail, meanwhile, reportedly made an arrest early Sunday morning following a fight outside of a bar in Clarendon.
The fight was caught on video and posted to social media by public safety watcher Dave Statter.
This appears to be from the 1 a.m. Clarendon Ballroom fight I shared this morning⏬⏬. One arrest reported. Thanks to all who shared this with me. https://t.co/Di29iaVPRu
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) February 4, 2024
