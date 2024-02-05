‘DC Tattoo Expo’ returns to Arlington next weekend

Tattoo lovers from all over are expected to gather in Arlington next weekend for the DC Tattoo Expo.

The 13th annual event, beginning on Friday, Feb. 16, has been “completely revamped” from years prior, according to its hosts, Exposed Temptations Tattoo and Baller Incorporated.

In the past, the expo has offered contests, live entertainment and special guests from the reality show “Ink Master.” This year, attendees can look forward to more live art and entertainment as well as opportunities to shop and get tattoos and body piercings, according to the website.

“It will be the best, not the biggest, but the best show we’ve ever had,” the hosts said.

Returning guests may notice some familiar faces from previous years, including burlesque dancer Cervena Fox and sword-swallowing couple Captain and Maybelle. The Miss DC Pin Up Contest, a fashion contest that determines the best old-school pin-up fashions, will also make a comeback.

Attendees can also showcase the tattoos they came with or those they get while at the expo.

The expo will start at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Sheraton Pentagon City hotel, located along Columbia Pike at 900 S. Orme Street. It will wrap up on Sunday, Feb. 18. The full event schedule is available on the event website.

Guests can purchase tickets at the door on each day of the expo.