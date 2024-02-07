Here are 15 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Arlington

Arlington has plenty of dimly lit, romantic restaurants and charming, cozy local spots suitable for a date night.

Whether you’re hoping to share a bowl of noodles “Lady and the Tramp”-style, split a slice (or whole pie) with a partner, or would rather skip straight to dessert, these local spots have you and your loved one covered for Valentine’s Day next week.

Don’t want to venture out on Feb. 14? Stay in with take-home treats from your favorite local spots suitable for solo diners, a duo or even with a group of friends.

1. Village Sweet

5872 Washington Blvd, Westover

We’re starting with dessert on our romance roundup. Begin your Valentine’s Day with the sweet smell of croissants, cookies and other Valentine’s Day treats at Village Sweet Bakery.

The bakery’s holiday offerings are available now and include a royal wedding layer cake, “brown sug’ah” cupcakes with spiced graham buttercream, strawberry and black velvet swirl loaf and chocolate snacking cake with Irish coffee buttercream. Place your order ahead of time or stop by and peruse all of Village Sweet’s offerings.

2. Surreal

2117 Crystal Drive, Crystal City

Step into a garden-like oasis for a dinner experience suitable for both singles and couples at Surreal, a gourmet diner that opened late last year in Crystal City. Surreal is offering a three-course Valentine’s Day menu for single diners starting at 7 p.m. in the private dining room. For couples, Surreal is open for both lunch (12-2 p.m.) and dinner (4-10 p.m.) with creative favorites like chocolate lava cake service and the crispy tuna poke pillow.

Reservations can be made on Surreal’s website.

3. WHINO

4238 Wilson Blvd., Second Floor, Ballston

Step into the colorful and carefully-curated WHINO, a restaurant, bar and art gallery where you and your valentine can peruse art and the menu. This year, WHINO is offering a special Valentine’s Day dinner menu on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 5-10 p.m. The menu has not yet been made available, but WHINO’s current menu can be found on its website.

Reservations can be made online.

4. Padaek

2391 S. Glebe Road, Arlington Ridge

Elevate your dinner experience with a five-course chef’s tasting menu this Valentine’s Day at Padaek, which opened last fall in the Arlington Ridge Shopping Center.

Inspired by Chef Seng Luangrath’s 35-year marriage, the menu of Southeast Asian dishes include goong nahm paa (Argentine red shrimp with chili garlic and lime sauce), pak naam (flash-fried sweet potato leaves with tamarind sauce), gaeng som (chicken consommé, Chilean sea bass, pickled lime, roasted cherry tomatoes and smoked hot pepper), and kanom soat sai (steamed sticky rice cake stuffed with caramelized shredded coconut and coconut cream).

The dinner is $89 per person. Reservations are required and can be made on Padaek’s website.

5. Ambar

2901 Wilson Blvd., Clarendon

Looking to share new experience this Valentine’s Day? Ambar is offering a Valentine’s Day feast of traditional dishes from the Balkan Peninsula, prepared with a modern twist. The dinner features small plates including spreads, charcuterie, soups and salads, seafood, dessert and more to share.

The Valentine’s Day menu is $94.99 per person (tax and gratuity not included) at Ambar Clarendon. Pre-selected cocktails are priced at $0.99 per drink and featured beverages include an Ambar Old Fashioned, mango lemonade, margarita, kiwi smash, red punch sangria and a variety of wine and beer. Ambar’s Valentine’s Day menu will be available exclusively on Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 4-11 p.m.

There is a 2-hour time limit for all parties. Reservations can be made on Ambar’s website.

6. Sabores Tapas Bar

2401 Columbia Pike, Penrose

Sample regional Spanish and Latin American cuisine at Sabores Tapas Bar, which recently earned the distinction of ranking 48 on Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in 2024.

Sabores is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu, including shareable plates accompanied by wine and cocktail pairings. The menu has not yet been made available, but its daily dinner menu includes samples of cuisine from Spain and several Latin American countries, including Colombia, Venezuela and Honduras.

Learn more about Sabores and make a reservation on its website.

7. Inca Social

1776 Wilson Blvd., Rosslyn

Celebrate the day of love with cocktails, craft beer and authentic Peruvian dishes. Inca Social’s Valentine’s Day event features a $110 dinner for two and a complementary rose with every reservations. Valentine’s Day cocktails will be available for an additional cost. While the menu has not been made available, some of Inca Social’s signature dishes include ceviche, Peruvian sushi and other traditional Peruvian dishes.

Reservations for Valentine’s Day are required.

8. Copperwood Tavern

4021 Campbell Ave., Shirlington

Valentine’s Day at Copperwood Tavern starts with brunch. From chilled or roasted oysters to pancake bites, crab Benedict and short rib hash, there’s no shortage of options. Accompany your meal with brunch-time beverages, including a beef jerky bloody mary or an apple cider bellini. If you’re looking for dinner, the tavern is offering a three-course dinner for two ($75 per person) with filet mignon and lobster tail.

Reservations can be made on online.

9. Beauty Champagne & Sugar Boutique

576 23rd Street S., Crystal City

Wine and dine your loved one at Beaty Champagne & Sugar Boutique, featuring two separate Valentine’s Day offerings.

Experience the wine room transform into a romantic getaway, filled with a multi-course dinner featuring cocktails, wine, champagne, small bites, a main course and dessert. This experience is $250 per pair and is only available for two couples on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The available two slots are from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and from 8-10 p.m. More information can be found on the website.

Looking for something more low-key? The Bistro will be open regular hours with sparkling cocktails, light bites and fun treats, perfect for Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day. Reservations can be made on the website.

10. Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave., Shirlington

Share the love a little early at Palette 22. On Monday, Feb. 12, enjoy an evening of art, food and romance at Palette 22’s Art & Sip event. The night features appetizers, cocktails and instructions from a local artist as you paint a bouquet. Tickets includes a choice of one glass of wine or beer and two appetizers.

This event is for guests 21 and older, and reservations are required.

11. Stellina Pizzeria

2800 S. Randolph Street, Shirlington

Solo diners: Stellina Pizzeria has something special for you this Valentine’s Day. This Shirlington pizzaria is offering special takeout menus for those celebrating, serving two, and an “anti-Valentine’s Day” offering serving one.

For the Valentine’s Day offering, the four-course meal for two is $150 and includes asparagus, lobster ravioli, whole dorade with baked ratatouille and chocolate or vanilla millefoglie.

The anti-Valentine’s option serves one and includes the same dinner spread, plus a bottle of wine for $90.

Pre-orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 for pickup the following Monday or Tuesday (Feb. 12-13).

12. Quinn’s on the Corner

1776 Wilson Blvd., Rosslyn

Lobster and chocolate-covered strawberries: the quintessential Valentine’s Day meal. Grab your lobster bibs and get cracking at Quinn’s on the Corner’s lobster Valentine special. Whether dining solo, with a partner or even entire group, this special is available for $30 each and includes a two-pound lobster and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Available Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 5-10 p.m.

13. Rustico

Enjoy a three-course, price-fixe menu at Rustico, a neighborhood pub in Ballston. The dinner is $55 per person and includes your choice of ricotta gnocchi or roasted beet salad, followed by salad or grilled New York strip. End the evening with chocolate raspberry cake or key lime cheesecake for dessert. Rustico also offers a beer or signature cocktails including a cinnamon espresso martini.

Make your reservations on the website.

14. Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

4005 Campbell Ave., Shirlington

Our next sweet stop is at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken for a box of Valentine’s Day-themed donuts, because nothing says ‘I love you’ like mini dough pastries full of chocolate, jam or cream.

The Valentine’s Day Mini Doughnut Box is available for pre-order from this Friday to Sunday, Feb. 18 for $35. Each box includes three vanilla sprinkle donuts, three red berry cheesecake donuts, two chocolate candy bar donuts, two crême brûlée donuts and two lemon meringue pie donuts. Orders can be placed via Toast.

15. Kusshi Sushi

Spend your day on a culinary journey sampling an unsung Valentine’s Day pairing of sushi and beer during Kusshi Sushi’s Valentine Omakase & Hokkaido Beer Tasting event. This tasting is priced at $120 for two and lasts all day. Kusshi Sushi’s master chefs will prepare a special menu served alongside select Hokkaido beers, “each chosen to enhance the flavors of your Omakase experience,” the website says.

Reservations are required and limited seats are available.

Have any other go-to destinations? Let us know your favorite place in the comments.