Legal Insider: Security clearance tips in financial cases

This is a sponsored column by attorneys John Berry and Kimberly Berry of Berry & Berry, PLLC, an employment and labor law firm located in Northern Virginia that specializes in federal employee, security clearance, retirement and private sector employee matters.
By John V. Berry, Esq
Financial issues are one of the most common security concerns for security clearance holders or applicants. When facing financial issues, it is important to be proactive in attempting to rectify them before they become a reason for the loss of a security clearance. When you run into these issues, it is important to hire a security clearance lawyer to advise you.
Financial issues are often called “Guideline F” cases in security clearance cases. In Guideline F cases, the Government’s concern involves how a person has handled his or her finances and their vulnerability to financial manipulation. The criteria for evaluating such cases are covered in Security Executive Agent Directive (SEAD 4) (pages 15-16).
Here are 5 tips for security clearance holders or applicants when dealing with financial debts and other issues:
- Remain Current on Debts
This can be easier said than done. Most security clearance clients seek our assistance when they have had multiple bills that are past due, delinquent, in collections or have been charged off. In some cases, the debts have been ignored. In financial cases, the existence of multiple unpaid debts is one of the most common reasons for denying a security clearance. The first step is to quickly work to resolve major debts to avoid security clearance issues.
- Work with Creditors (or at Least Attempt to)
A debt cannot always be paid off in full immediately. Additionally, it can be easy to ignore a creditor, especially where the debt is too high or disputed, but that is not a good idea. Clearance holders or applicants who attempt to resolve a debt are far better off than those who ignore it. Sometimes creditors do not return calls or are unreasonable, but the key is to document all of the steps taken to resolve a debt. Even where a creditor is unwilling to respond or resolve matters, this can be very important. It is often the case that a creditor will settle a debt with an individual. Clearance holders or applicants should attempt to work with creditors where possible to resolve their debts. All documentation about such efforts should be retained for possible use later.
- Stay Current with Taxes
Clearance holders in tax trouble or who fail to pay and/or file their taxes take a major risk in losing their security clearance. This risk increases if the issue affects multiple tax years. Tax issues are viewed more significantly for security clearance purposes because they are debts owed to the Government. The Government focuses on both taxes owed and whether or not tax filings were completed on time.
If outstanding taxes or tax liens are too much for the individual to pay off all at once, it is important to try to work out a resolution with the IRS or state/county tax agency. All efforts showing good faith work to resolve tax issues can be helpful if a security clearance issue arises. We often recommend involving a tax attorney or accountant, depending on the severity of the tax issues.
- Report Major Financial Issues to Security Officers
If major financial issues arise, it can be important to report them, in advance, to an individual’s security officer. Doing so in appropriate situations can be used as evidence of mitigation for these security concerns. For example, if a bankruptcy arises, it is important to report that to a security officer. If a clearance holder needs to report a financial issue they should consult with counsel immediately to determine the best course of action.
- Show Financial Stability
When financial security concerns arise, it is helpful for security clearance holders and applicants to show that their finances are being managed well. It is important to show that the individual has a budget, lives within their means, and has a plan for paying off major debts.
Contact Us
When facing financial security concerns it is important to consult with a security clearance lawyer. If you need assistance with a security clearance issue, please contact our office at 703-668-0070 or at www.berrylegal.com to schedule a consultation.
Recent Stories
Give a warm welcome to Katniss, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This beautiful girl is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. Her adoption fees…
Better signage and wider lanes may be on their way for the Custis Trail. The four-mile paved trail between the Key Bridge and the W&OD Trail is “a very useful…
Two new candidates for Arlington County Board have emerged — one is new to the ballot, while another is returning. Last night (Wednesday), first-time candidate and current Planning Commissioner Tenley…
A 30-year-old man has been charged with arson, among other crimes, after allegedly trying to light a fire inside an ACPD cruiser. The incident started Tuesday morning at the Pentagon…
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, February 10th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.
We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.
If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
Are you looking to work on health and fitness from the comfort of your own home?
Skip the big box gym and try out our in-home personal training service. We bring the gym to you so that you can save time and avoid the hassle of going the the crowded gym.
We bring all the equipment you need for a solid workout and if you have a community gym we can use that too.
We offer programs that will help with weight loss, strength, flexibility, more energy and overall feeling better.
Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party – The Renegade
No ticket required, just dress down in your favorite team’s gear and come watch the super bowl with sound. We will be opening our doors at 3 PM for the event, so get here early, table space is limited!
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating – Feb…
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks