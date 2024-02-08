Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (January 2024)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold last month (January 2024).
Most expensive condos sold
- 1881 N Nash St Unit 1909 — Rosslyn — $2,450,000 (3 beds | 3.5 baths | 2,655 sq. ft.)
- 1610 N Queen St Unit 255 — Rosslyn — $1,035,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,337 sq. ft.)
- 2001 15th St N Unit 1412 — Clarendon/Courthouse — $998,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,635 sq. ft.)
- 3835 9th St N Unit 601W — Ballston — $899,000 (3 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,592 sq. ft.)
- 1304 N Courthouse Rd Unit 1807 — Clarendon/Courthouse — $805,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,518 sq. ft.)
Least expensive condos sold*
- 1821 21st St N Unit 1 — North Highland — $205,000 (– beds | 1 baths | 333 sq. ft.)
- 4501 Arlington Blvd Unit 730 — Buckingham — $210,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 533 sq. ft.)
- 4600 S Four Mile Run Dr Unit 213 — Columbia Forest — $225,000 (1 bed | 1 bath | 828 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
Recent Stories
Advocates are calling for Arlington County to invest $2 million in additional programs to stop children from dying of drug overdoses.
Arlington County residents are less likely to die in vehicle accidents than people in any other large county in the United States, according to one analysis.
Give a warm welcome to Katniss, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This beautiful girl is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. Her adoption fees…
Financial issues? Discover 5 tips for security clearance holders when dealing with financial debts.
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, February 10th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.
We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.
If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
Are you looking to work on health and fitness from the comfort of your own home?
Skip the big box gym and try out our in-home personal training service. We bring the gym to you so that you can save time and avoid the hassle of going the the crowded gym.
We bring all the equipment you need for a solid workout and if you have a community gym we can use that too.
We offer programs that will help with weight loss, strength, flexibility, more energy and overall feeling better.
Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party – The Renegade
No ticket required, just dress down in your favorite team’s gear and come watch the super bowl with sound. We will be opening our doors at 3 PM for the event, so get here early, table space is limited!
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating – Feb…
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks