Morning Notes

Flag Theft Suspects Are Soldiers — “Two soldiers assigned to the Army’s oldest active-duty infantry unit have been arrested on charges of stealing Pride flags from an Arlington, Va., couple’s home, according to local police… Both men are members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, which serves as the Army’s premier ceremonial unit tasked with burials at Arlington National Cemetery.” [Stars and Stripes]

Road Closures for Blinken Protests — Pro-Palestinian protests are continuing outside of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Arlington house. The protests reportedly prompted an extended closure of Chain Bridge Road yesterday. [Twitter]

Stories of the Enslaved — “Winnie Steele lived and worked near Bob and Edith’s Diner on Columbia Pike. Horace Branson toiled at a farm along Langston Boulevard. Henry Speaks worked at two Arlington home sites—one near what is now the East Falls Church metro stop and another at the present-day location of St. Ann Catholic Church.” [Arlington Magazine]

Local Theater’s Satire Gamble — “It’s a challenging tightrope, indeed, to both lampoon those who inhabit the sometimes ever so slightly pretentious world of the ‘legitimate theater’… while not falling into the very traps one is playfully satirizing. And in The Arlington Players’ serio-comedic play-within-a-play production of ‘Anton in Show Business,’ there fortunately are more hits than misses.” [Gazette Leader]

Signature Premieres WWI Musical — “Imagine fighting in the trenches of war without being able to hear the gunfire and explosions happening all around you. That’s the case with the deaf World War I sniper at the center of ‘Private Jones.’ The new musical made its world premiere at Signature Theatre in Shirlington, Virginia, this week and is running now through March 10.” [WTOP]

Sweep for WHS at Track Meet — “Not just one but winning two Liberty District track and field team championships was the biggest one-day accomplishment in the history of the Wakefield High School indoor track and field program.” [Gazette Leader]

VSP Upping Patrols This Weekend — “The Virginia State Police Fairfax and Culpeper Divisions will be conducting Operation DISS-rupt on all 76 miles of Interstate 66 in Virginia on Super Bowl weekend (February 10-12). The traffic enforcement and educational safety initiative focuses on Distracted driving, Impaired driving, Speed compliance and Seat belt safety.” [Press Release]

Road Changes Planned Near Fairlington — “The [Alexandria] Department of Transportation and Environmental Services is hosting an open house next week on safety enhancements planned for King Street… near the Bradlee Shopping Center. A community meeting to discuss the changes is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Fairlington Presbyterian Church (3846 King Street).” [ALXnow]

It’s Friday — Expect gradual clearing leading to a sunny day with a high temperature around 60°F and south winds of 5 to 7 mph. Showers are possible late Friday night, particularly after 4am, as clouds increase and the temperature drops to around 46°F, with a 30% chance of precipitation. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Jason Gooljar