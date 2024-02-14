Foot chase in Clarendon following traffic stop results in arrest

A D.C. man is in jail after police say he tried to run from officers during a traffic stop in the Clarendon area.
Arlington police conducted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of 10th Street N. and Wilson Blvd. The driver then ran, police said, leading to a foot pursuit.
According to scanner traffic at the time, the chase briefly entered the Clarendon Animal Care veterinary clinic on 10th Street N. before the suspect was apprehended.
More, below, from an ACPD crime report.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE (Significant), 2024-02130072, 10th Street N. at Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 10:35 a.m. on February 13, an officer observed a vehicle reported as stolen travelling in the area and initiated a traffic stop. The driver stopped the suspect vehicle and officers gave commands during which the driver exited the vehicle and subsequently ran from the area. Following a foot pursuit, the driver was taken into custody. During a search of the vehicle, a stolen license plate was recovered. No injuries were reported. [The suspect], 21, of Washington D.C. was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Obstruction of Justice and Buying/Receiving Stolen Goods. He was held without bond.
Separately, Arlington County police are looking for a Fedex truck that was stolen in Rosslyn earlier this afternoon (Wednesday).
The reported theft happened as the driver was making deliveries.
STOLEN FEDEX TRUCK— 1700 blk N. Pierce St off Clarendon Blvd. Man stole a white FedEx box truck while driver was making deliveries. @ARLnowDOTcom #DMVCrime pic.twitter.com/wt1mw60FwF
— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) February 14, 2024
