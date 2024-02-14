Morning Poll: Flowers or food on Valentine’s Day?

The Institute for Justice, the national law firm for liberty, is the country’s leading public-interest law firm in the areas of economic liberty, free speech, private property rights, and educational choice. We are currently looking for a passionate and entrepreneurial attorney to join our dynamic team at our Center for Judicial Engagement. As an Attorney at the Center for Judicial Engagement, you will play a vital role in promoting the ideas of judicial engagement within the legal community and the wider public. Your contributions will help advance our mission of furthering justice, protecting individual liberties, and upholding constitutional rights.

In this role, you will be responsible for creating engaging and informative content for the Center for Judicial Engagement. You will work with our litigation team to research and produce cutting-edge scholarship related to pursuing justice and protecting individual liberty. You will also produce op-eds, longform pieces, blog posts, and other media materials, expanding our outreach and influence. Additionally, you will plan and participate in CJE events, furthering our mission and engaging with the bench and bar. Furthermore, you will support the production of our podcasts, Short Circuit and Bound by Oath.

Key Responsibilities:

Work with litigation team to research legal and historical issues and produce scholarship related to CJE’s mission.

Read More