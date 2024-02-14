Ship’s Hatch announces departure from Crystal City in another blow to underground shopping center

After more than 45 years of business, Ship’s Hatch is lifting anchor from its place in Crystal City’s underground mall.
The eye-catching store founded in the 1970s will still sell merchandise and take personalized engraving orders online at shipshatch.com. But at the end of this month, its whimsical porthole windows and array of military gifts and souvenirs will set sail from the subterranean shopping plaza at 1677 Crystal Drive.
“We’re leaving because we’re moving online. Online seems like a good fit for us now,” said owner Becky Shagdarsuren.
Shagdarsuren said the store’s lease is ending but she did not elaborate on details. JBG Smith, the owner of Crystal City Shops, declined to comment on this story.
Ship’s Hatch joins several other businesses in departing Crystal City’s underground alleys.
JBG Smith notified San Antonio Bar & Grill last year that, after three decades, the Tex-Mex restaurant’s lease would be expiring in December, according to co-owner Amparo Magne. The real estate company did not provide a reason for the closure.
Signage at D.C. Men’s Wear, another Crystal City Shops business, indicated on Tuesday that it, too, is leaving. The jewelry and clothing store Coqui Boutique likewise announced last year that it was clearing house after nearly four decades in business.
“Seems like everybody is leaving,” Shagdarsuren said.
Although the subterranean mall is increasingly vacant, it does not appear on JBG Smith’s “development pipeline” for the next two years, per an investors report for the third quarter of 2023, the most recent posted on the developer’s website.
Located less than a mile and a half from the Pentagon, Ship’s Hatch found its niche selling hats, pins, mugs, decanters and other memorabilia emblazoned with military and patriotic symbols.
It charted a course through major changes in Crystal City over the decades, including the impacts of Base Realignment and Closure Act (BRAC), which closed numerous Dept. of Defense offices in the neighborhood, starting in the late 2000s. That’s not to mention the financial hit wrought by pandemic.
Shagdarsuren bought the soon to be online-only business when its former owner and founder, Mary Beth Cox, retired in 2018.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A D.C. man is in jail after police say he tried to run from officers during a traffic stop in the Clarendon area. Arlington police conducted a traffic stop on…
A hidden gem in Arlington, Gallery 3700 has a new exhibit examining how we perceive time by artist Kristen Orr.
About a year of construction remains for two apartment towers replacing a Crystal City office building. The final beam was placed atop the two residential towers at 2000 and 2001…
The Institute for Justice, the national law firm for liberty, is the country’s leading public-interest law firm in the areas of economic liberty, free speech, private property rights, and educational choice. We are currently looking for a passionate and entrepreneurial attorney to join our dynamic team at our Center for Judicial Engagement. As an Attorney at the Center for Judicial Engagement, you will play a vital role in promoting the ideas of judicial engagement within the legal community and the wider public. Your contributions will help advance our mission of furthering justice, protecting individual liberties, and upholding constitutional rights.
In this role, you will be responsible for creating engaging and informative content for the Center for Judicial Engagement. You will work with our litigation team to research and produce cutting-edge scholarship related to pursuing justice and protecting individual liberty. You will also produce op-eds, longform pieces, blog posts, and other media materials, expanding our outreach and influence. Additionally, you will plan and participate in CJE events, furthering our mission and engaging with the bench and bar. Furthermore, you will support the production of our podcasts, Short Circuit and Bound by Oath.
Key Responsibilities:
Work with litigation team to research legal and historical issues and produce scholarship related to CJE’s mission.
An electrifying evening of drag extravagance featuring sensational performances from Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Winner Jaida Essence Hall, Vanessa Vanjie Matteo, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Luxx Noir London at The Howard Theatre on March 2! Your beloved D.C. queens- Cake Pop, Crystal Edge, Dreux Sidora and Crimsyn- open the show. Afterwards, LET LOOSE and dance the night away to infectious disco house beats spun by NYC’s DJ Boyyyish until 2:00am.
Purple looks are encouraged! 18+
Use code “DISCO” for $5 off General Admission tickets. Limited codes available.
Sponsored by Purple Penthouse, Herb DC and Sad Brunch.
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating – Feb…
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks
W-L Theatre presents The Play That Goes Wrong
W-L Theatre Presents:
The Play That Goes Wrong
Thursday/Friday February 15 & 16 – 7:00 PM
Saturday February 17 – 1:30 & 7:00 PM
The Cornley Drama Society presents The Murder at Haversham Manor. It all goes hilariously awry in