Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (January 2024)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive townhouses sold last month (January 2024).
Most expensive townhouses sold
- 1204 N Danville St — Clarendon/Courthouse — $1,580,000 (3 beds | 3.5 baths | 2,248 sq. ft.)
- 812 N Wakefield St — Bluemont — $1,399,000 (3 beds | 3.5 baths | 2,784 sq. ft.)
- 1505 D N Colonial Terrace — Rosslyn — $1,350,000 (3 beds | 4 baths | 1,956 sq. ft.)
Least expensive townhouses sold*
- 5209 10th Place S — Columbia Forest — $280,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 816 sq. ft.)
- 1021 S Barton St Unit 119 — Arlington Village — $330,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 800 sq. ft.)
- 1510 S Edgewood St Unit 544 — Arlington Village — $450,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 994 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
