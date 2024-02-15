More
Join Club

Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (January 2024)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive townhouses sold last month (January 2024).

Most expensive townhouses sold

  1. 1204 N Danville St — Clarendon/Courthouse — $1,580,000 (3 beds | 3.5 baths | 2,248 sq. ft.)
  2. 812 N Wakefield St — Bluemont — $1,399,000 (3 beds | 3.5 baths | 2,784 sq. ft.)
  3. 1505 D N Colonial Terrace — Rosslyn — $1,350,000 (3 beds | 4 baths | 1,956 sq. ft.)

Least expensive townhouses sold*

  1. 5209 10th Place S — Columbia Forest — $280,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 816 sq. ft.)
  2. 1021 S Barton St Unit 119 — Arlington Village — $330,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 800 sq. ft.)
  3. 1510 S Edgewood St Unit 544 — Arlington Village — $450,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 994 sq. ft.)

*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.

Recent Stories

Local childcare shortage shows signs of abating but Arlington still faces a chronic lack of subsidized slots

An uptick in childcare centers in Arlington has made a dent in the local care shortage, according to new county data. Since 2017, the number of childcare center slots increased…

Read more →

Sign up now for Arlington Little League’s spring season

The road to the Little League World Series starts right here in Arlington! Pitchers and catchers — and everyone else on the baseball diamond — are ready to return to…

Read more →

Feedback requested on a Crystal City apartment building proposal pitched as development on a ‘human scale’

Tomorrow (Friday) is the last day to submit feedback on a proposed 370-unit apartment building in Crystal City. The design is less than half the height recommended in the Crystal…

Read more →

Statutes of Liberty: Is USCIS actually reducing the backlog?

Statutes of Liberty discusses if the USCIS is actually reducing backlog and if so, will the backlog continue to be reduced.

Read more →

A Night On The Riviera Event at The French Embassy

By: French-American Chamber of Commerce

🎉 Tonight, we invite you to the French Riviera, one of the most exciting places on earth – without ever boarding a plane! And celebrate Mardi Gras and the Carnival of Nice on French soil as we welcome you to a special evening at the Embassy of France!

From the elegance of classical French culture to the most celebrated Rivera nightlife of the 21st Century, experience a special evening of fantastic French food, wine, music, and ambiance.

Enjoy the flavors of Nice, Monaco, and St. Tropez in the beautiful and festive Maison Francaise at the French Embassy.

🍽️ On the Menu: Delicious French food

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating – Feb…

💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆

🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks

W-L Theatre presents The Play That Goes Wrong

W-L Theatre Presents:
The Play That Goes Wrong
Thursday/Friday February 15 & 16 – 7:00 PM
Saturday February 17 – 1:30 & 7:00 PM

The Cornley Drama Society presents The Murder at Haversham Manor. It all goes hilariously awry in

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list