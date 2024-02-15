NEW: Suspicious package investigation underway in Courthouse

(Update at 11:50 a.m.) Police and firefighters investigated a suspicious package in Courthouse this morning.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to a lower floor of the office building at 2111 Wilson Blvd shortly before 10 a.m. A larger bomb squad response was later requested to the scene.

Arlington County police said two floors of the building were evacuated and other occupants were being asked to shelter in place.

CONTINUED: The investigation is ongoing. Expect continued public safety presence in the area. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) February 15, 2024

The all-clear was given as of 11:15 a.m., per ACPD.

FINAL: The all clear has been given and the package was determined to be non-hazardous. The partial evacuation and shelter in place have been lifted. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) February 15, 2024

