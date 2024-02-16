NEW: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arlington ahead of snow

(Updated at 12:10 p.m.) Arlington is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting tonight.

Between 2-5 inches of snow is expected to fall, mostly overnight Friday into Saturday. The snow should be mostly done by sunrise, according to the Capital Weather Gang.

The advisory, from the National Weather Service, is below.

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC

324 AM EST Fri Feb 16 2024 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST SATURDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals up to 5 inches possible. * WHERE…Portions of central and northern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern and northwest Virginia. * WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible for a few hours tonight under the heaviest snow bands. Visibility may be reduced to less than one half mile at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services, meanwhile, has some snow-related advice for residents.

New snow in the forecast, same old advice on salt: A small amount does a lot, a large amount is lousy for our watershed. https://t.co/EDDlMN0X7W #WinterSaltSmart #ArlWX pic.twitter.com/oJZkC1Ve7B — Arlington Department of Environmental Services (@ArlingtonDES) February 16, 2024

Today, the National Park Service alerted drivers that the northern portion of GW Parkway between Spout Run Parkway in Arlington and the Beltway, I-495, starting at 7 p.m.

The closure will be “until further notice due to anticipated severe winter weather conditions,” per a press release.

“This closure is necessary to ensure the proper treatment of the roadway and to restore the parkway to safe travel conditions,” NPS said. “Crews will work diligently to treat the road for safe passage of drivers. Drivers should anticipate delays in reopening the northern section of the parkway as crews are required to use smaller equipment than usual to accommodate the lane widths and configurations. Please plan to use alternate routes.”

A follow-up alert will be distributed once the parkway has reopened, NPS noted.