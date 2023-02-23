Arlington County planning Ukraine remembrance event Friday

Arlington County is holding a remembrance event tomorrow on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The event, co-organized by the Arlington Sister Cities Association, is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. Friday, outside of Arlington County government headquarters, at 2100 Clarendon Blvd in Courthouse.
“During the event, members of the Arlington County Board will offer remarks, the County’s Honor Guard will raise the flag of Ukraine, and the national anthems of both the United States and Ukraine will be performed,” the county noted in a media advisory.
In a press release today, the county noted some of the work undertaken by the association to support Ukraine since the start of the conflict. The western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk is one of Arlington’s five sister cities.
The press release is below.
Feb. 24 marks the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the effects of the invasion profoundly impacting the Ukrainian people and the international community. Over the past year, Ukrainians have remained resilient and strong as they continue their fight for freedom against tremendous odds.
Ukraine has held its defense and resisted Russian influence with unwavering support from the U.S. and the international community. Arlington County is proud to be part of that community as we maintained a show of support and solidarity for Ukraine and Arlington’s sister city, Ivano-Frankivsk.
“As we recognize one year of conflict in Ukraine, Arlington proudly continues to stand with the people of Ukraine and our sister city, Ivano-Frankivsk. We applaud the resiliency, courage, and strength the people of Ukraine have shown the world in their struggle for democracy,” said County Board Vice-Chair Libby Garvey. “Many people in Ukraine today are living under unimaginable conditions as they fight for their freedom against the aggression and cruelty of another nation. The free world cannot let such aggression and cruelty stand, so, in many ways, they are fighting for all of us. On this one-year anniversary, we hope the people of Ukraine are heartened by the support they continue to receive from around the world, including here in Arlington.”
About Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk, renamed in 1962 in honor of Ukrainian poet and writer Ivan Franko, has become one of Ukraine’s most innovative and modern cities. Arlington and Ivano-Frankivsk share several similarities including a population of approximately 230,000 residents and a size of 26 square miles (67 km²) and 32 square miles (83 km²), respectively. Much like Arlington, Ivano-Frankivsk has made major efforts to ensure that streets and public spaces are open, inviting, and accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
Arlington and Ivano-Frankivsk were formally declared sister cities on March 4, 2011, when they signed the agreement. Since then, both communities have hosted government delegations, student exchange programs, and share information with public safety responders.
“Arlington’s response to the crisis in Ukraine is a powerful reminder to us of the importance of sister cities and the strength of the relationship between Arlington and Ivano-Frankivsk,” said Hanna Eun, Chair of the Arlington Sister City Association (ASCA)’s Board of Directors. “ASCA is an integral part of Arlington’s international community that works to provide special programming, cultural promotion, and encouraging understanding between sister cities, especially during times of conflict. Whether it be in 2014 or 2022, Arlington and the Arlington community continue to promote global awareness and international support.”
Russia’s violence reached Arlington’s sister city when missiles struck the city’s airport on March 11, 2022, severely damaging the airport’s infrastructure. Days later, Russian troops shelled Ivano-Frankivsk for the third time and the city’s airport was hit again and almost destroyed. The strike was carried out at 6:30 a.m., just after the end of the nationwide air alert.
Since the beginning of the invasion, ASCA has continued efforts in raising awareness for fundraising opportunities to aid Ukraine. “Since Russia’s war against Ukraine began…the Arlington Sister City Association’s Ivano-Frankivsk committee has been very active across the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area to support Ukraine, the Ukrainian community here, and our sister city of Ivano-Frankivsk,” said Sophia Tailor, ASCA’s Ivano-Frankivsk Committee President.
Committee members have attended local rallies and events and supported Ukrainian-owned businesses. Many members donated clothes, non-perishables, first aid kits, and childcare supplies to locations across Northern Virginia, which were then packed, labeled, and prepared for MEEST, an international shipping company that transports donations to the Polish-Ukrainian border for displaced people and refugees.
Since the Russian invasion, Arlington County has maintained a show of support for Ukraine and its sister city Ivano-Frankivsk. The Arlington County Board presented a resolution to the community on Feb. 28, 2022, stating: “In the spirit of friendship, understanding, and mutual respect of our cultures and histories, we believe it is important to speak out against unjust actions and demonstrate our support for our friends and partners.”
About Arlington Sister City Association
The Arlington Sister City Association (ASCA), established in 1991, supports and coordinates the activities of Arlington County’s sister cities, promoting the County’s international profile and creating long-lasting relationships while being committed to citizen diplomacy and cross-culture collaboration. Arlington’s five sister cities include Aachen, Germany; Reims, France; San Miguel, El Salvador; Coyoacán, Mexico; and Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.
ASCA continues to foster productive exchanges in education, commerce, culture, and the arts with the County’s sister cities, including Ivano-Frankivsk. If you are looking for ways to support the people of Ukraine, ASCA has identified trusted organizations that provide a variety of needs and services. Visit any of the websites listed below to discover more ways to support and give to Ukrainians.
- Razom Organization: Supplying humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
- Nova Ukraina: Providing medical supplies for soldiers and essential supplies, such as food and diapers, for civilians.
- Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Inc.: Offering humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
- The International Rescue Committee (IRC): One of the principal organizations on the ground in Ukraine and managing the settlement of refugees in the U.S.
- World Central Kitchen: Feeding fleeing Ukrainians in Poland and other border nations.
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6863 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Are you looking to stop renting and start investing in your financial freedom through homeownership? Expert help is the key. The Keri Shull Team, the top-producing real estate team in…
(Updated at 5:45 p.m.) Three Arlington School Board candidates are officially vying for the endorsement of the local Democratic party. The candidates are Erin Freas-Smith, Miranda Turner and Angelo Cocchiaro,…
Welcome Fred Lee, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This gentleman is an 8-year-old Terrier mix who is searching for his forever home. His friends at Lost Dog &…
Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE
The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm
If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.
Potomac Harmony Chorus, Sweet Adelines International, is excited to introduce our new director, Allison Lynskey, and invites you to experience the excitement every Wednesday evening!
Allison has ten years of barbershop experience singing in a chorus and quartet, and is no stranger to other performing arts. She currently teaches elementary music and chorus in the Fairfax County Public School system. Allison studied voice and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education with a focus on voice, and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction at Virginia Tech. She was a member of the women’s chorus, Chamber Singers, Opera Workshop, and Soulstice a cappella group and served as the graduate director of the Virginia Tech men’s chorus.
On the chorus level within Sweet Adelines, Allison has always been an active member. Her quartet experience has been filled with numerous awards within Sweet Adelines and the Harmony Sweepstakes Festival.
Allison has a life-long love of learning and looks forward to growing as a director, bringing that enthusiasm and passion to Potomac Harmony.
The Pirates of Penzance
Chalice Theatre is proud to present its 25th production, Gilbert & Sullivan’s classic operetta, The Pirates of Penzance.
No matter if you are the Very Model of a Modern Major General or simply a Poor Wand’ring One in search of
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers