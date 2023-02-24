ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 24, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6863 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — Feb 24, 2023.
- SCOOP: Starbucks appears to be opening a new Ballston location
- Haute Dogs launches Williamsburg location with unofficial Arlington foodie summit
- Pro-pickleball posters pop up in Penrose Park
- Morning Notes
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Arlington woman, 20, dead after early morning crash in Shirlington (11109 views)
- Convicted felon who was out on bond for weapons charges arrested for Alexandria shooting (9398 views)
- NEW: Police investigating shots fired in Virginia Square (9334 views)
- Arlington County Board approves redevelopment of Clarendon auto shop, small office building on the Pike (6311 views)
- BREAKING: Rescue underway after accident at fire station construction site (5737 views)
- New group plans to hold scooters mis-parked on private property hostage (4854 views)
- Argument in Ballston ends with man arrested on gun and drug charges (4636 views)
- Astro Beer Hall and its donut robot are set to launch this spring in Shirlington (3742 views)
- Hotelier floats idea of turning Green Valley hotels into apartments and townhouses (3258 views)
- JUST IN: Arlington police charge 94-year-old man with child sexual abuse (2976 views)
- SCOOP: Starbucks appears to be opening a new Ballston location (1933 views)
- A D.C.-based bookstore and a local burger joint are among the new options coming to DCA this summer (1894 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 1:00 pm: Jane Franklin Dance
- 4:30 pm: Try Archery
- 5:00 pm: “Crisis of Image” opening reception
And here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 10:00 am: Sunday Barefoot Boogie
- 3:30 pm: French conversation
❄ Saturday’s forecast
Snow (< 1 in.) until evening. High of 42 and low of 33. Sunrise at 6:48 am and sunset at 5:58 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Thought of the Day
“If you want to be happy, be.” – Leo Tolstoy
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
Are you looking to stop renting and start investing in your financial freedom through homeownership? Expert help is the key. The Keri Shull Team, the top-producing real estate team in…
(Updated at 5:45 p.m.) Three Arlington School Board candidates are officially vying for the endorsement of the local Democratic party. The candidates are Erin Freas-Smith, Miranda Turner and Angelo Cocchiaro,…
Welcome Fred Lee, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This gentleman is an 8-year-old Terrier mix who is searching for his forever home. His friends at Lost Dog &…
Ahead of an official opening this weekend, Haute Dogs hosted a preview event last night with a coterie of Arlington’s underground “foodie” influencer community. Haute Dogs has become a beloved…
Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE
The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm
If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.
Potomac Harmony Chorus, Sweet Adelines International, is excited to introduce our new director, Allison Lynskey, and invites you to experience the excitement every Wednesday evening!
Allison has ten years of barbershop experience singing in a chorus and quartet, and is no stranger to other performing arts. She currently teaches elementary music and chorus in the Fairfax County Public School system. Allison studied voice and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education with a focus on voice, and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction at Virginia Tech. She was a member of the women’s chorus, Chamber Singers, Opera Workshop, and Soulstice a cappella group and served as the graduate director of the Virginia Tech men’s chorus.
On the chorus level within Sweet Adelines, Allison has always been an active member. Her quartet experience has been filled with numerous awards within Sweet Adelines and the Harmony Sweepstakes Festival.
Allison has a life-long love of learning and looks forward to growing as a director, bringing that enthusiasm and passion to Potomac Harmony.
The Pirates of Penzance
Chalice Theatre is proud to present its 25th production, Gilbert & Sullivan’s classic operetta, The Pirates of Penzance.
No matter if you are the Very Model of a Modern Major General or simply a Poor Wand’ring One in search of
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers