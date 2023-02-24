SCOOP: Starbucks appears to be opening a new Ballston location

It looks like a new Starbucks is coming to Ballston.

Construction was underway yesterday in the former LebTav space at 4000 Wilson Blvd, just a couple of weeks after the fast-casual restaurant shut down. Plans for the space, seen by ARLnow, bear the Seattle-based coffee chain’s logo and address, as well as the designation of Store No. 71315.

An inquiry to the Starbucks media relations office was not returned by publication time.

There are four existing, walkable Starbucks stores in the area, including next to the Virginia Square and Ballston Metro stations, and at the bottom of the Marymount University building and the Westin hotel in Ballston. But there exists a notable void between the two Metro-adjacent Starbucks stores, where the densest census tract in the D.C. area and all of Virginia is situated.

The apparent new Starbucks will sit within that tract, at the corner of Wilson Blvd and N. Quincy Street.

Other coffee competition nearby includes Compass Coffee and Dunkin’. A Philz Coffee in Ballston closed in December.

There’s no word as to when the new Starbucks might open. The location is not yet listed on the company’s website.