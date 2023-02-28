UPDATED: Police investigating shot fired in Westover

(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) Arlington County police are investigating a gunshot fired in the Westover neighborhood.

Initial reports suggest that a resident of a garden apartment building on the 5800 block of Washington Blvd heard a gunshot and then found a bullet in their residence.

Police are now on scene and trying to sort out what happened. Officers have recovered a gun, a police spokeswoman says.

“At approximately 11:02 a.m. police were dispatched to the 5800 block of Washington Boulevard for the report of a discharge of a firearm inside a residential building which caused property damage to a wall,” ACPD’s Ashley Savage tells ARLnow. “No injuries were reported. Responding officers located the subject and recovered the firearm. Police remain on scene investigating.”