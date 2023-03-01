A St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl is returning to Clarendon

After a five-year hiatus, there will again be a bar crawl in Clarendon in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
The last such bar crawl happened in 2018. The next year, more stringent county regulations were blamed for a dearth of bar crawls. Then, of course, the pandemic struck. But now, crawls are making a comeback.
“The infamous Leprechaun Lap is making its way to Clarendon on Saturday, March 11th!” says the registration page for the St. Paddy’s-themed event. “Join the shenanigans to Clarendon’s best bars, patios and rooftops, featuring all day drink specials, DJs, bands, signature party favors, and giveaways.”
Early bird ticket pricing of $10 ends later today, after which the price goes to $20 plus fees.
The crawl is being organized by B Social Events, from Clarendon nightlife power couple Christal and Mike Bramson. The bars listed as crawl destinations — including Clarendon Ballroom, B Live and Pamplona — are all Bramson owned. (Their company also has a crawl in D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood planned for the same day.)
The event listing promises more bars being added to the crawl in the near future.
More on the Clarendon crawl, below.
Don your green and get ready for your St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl adventure!
What do you get:
- Access to Clarendon’s Best Bars, Patios, and Rooftops
- Drink Specials ($3 beers, $4 shamrock shots, $5 mixed drinks, $8 car bombs)
- St. Patrick’s Day Swag & Free Giveaways
- Entertainment and DJs
Your Favorite DC Bars Are Going Green:
- Clarendon Ballroom + Rooftop
- The Lot
- B Live
- Underground
- Pamplona
- And more bars are coming soon…
*Registration is from 3-6pm. If you can not make it on time, have a friend pick up your wristband.
Tickets are non refundable, however, they are transferable.
This is a 21+ event. Please drink responsibly.
