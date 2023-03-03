Furry convention returns to Crystal City next week

The annual furry convention Fur the ‘More is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a time travel-themed extravaganza in Crystal City.
Fur the ‘More is scheduled to run from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12, at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City at 2799 Richmond Hwy.
The convention features a vendor marketplace, a gaming room, dance competition, an art show, a parade and more — all based around the subculture of anthropomorphic animal characters. Each year, the convention has a theme, and the time travel theme celebrates the convention’s 10-year anniversary.
Like many conventions, Fur the ‘More often prominently features elaborate, full-body animal costumes, though many attendees in past years opt for more low-key animal themes like kigurumis or cat ears.
The convention also features an auction every year that raises money for a charity. This year it is raising money for The Frederick Center, an LGBTQ+ support and advocacy organization.
The basic tickets are $70, though those are prorated at $50 for Saturday and $35 for just Sunday.
For those staying at the hotel, it’s offering both a standard room block and a “noisy hotel block” for “you late night room partiers.”
What happens after the Tortoise beats the Hare in the race? Join Encore Stage & Studio on March 3-12 for a new spin on the classic story in its world premiere of What Makes a Winner written by Lynne Childress. When Terri the Turtle and Ray the Rabbit become co-captains on a new racing team, Ray comes to find that he’s got a lot to learn about the true meaning of friendship. This unlikely duo meet all kinds of woodland creatures in their journey to make the perfect team. Together they learn that the most rewarding medals are the friends you make along the way.
“It’s a story full of heart and kindness and the answer to what really makes someone a winner,” says playwright Lynne Childress. Lynne Childress is a playwright, founder and artistic director of Building Better People Productions, a professional theater company based in Annapolis, MD, that focuses on shows for young audiences all based in themes of kindness, respect and the things that make us all better people.
Performances are held at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre (125 S. Old Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA 22204). Tickets are on sale now at www.encorestage.org. Tickets are $12-$15.
“Theatre by Kids, for Kids!” Founded in 1967, Encore Stage & Studio inspires young people to develop the creativity, empathy and confidence they need to create meaningful connections with peers and have a positive impact in their communities. Encore believes that an artistic community is enhanced through diversity.
Are you someone who likes to have a good time, but sometimes finds yourself drinking a little too much? You’re not alone. Many people struggle with finding the right balance between enjoying themselves and staying in control.
However, it’s important to recognize that drinking too much can have negative consequences on your health, relationships, and overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to take steps to reduce your alcohol consumption and find healthier ways to cope with stress and have fun.
If you’re ready to take control of your drinking habits, we’re here to help. Our program provides support and resources to help you cut back on your drinking and improve your overall quality of life. You can still be the life of the party without letting alcohol control your life. Contact us today to learn more.
We offer a service to assess your drinking habits to see what may be causing your excessive drinking and what you should do to cut back or cut out drinking altogether.
National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!
The National Chamber Ensemble is joined by acclaimed pianist and Grammy nominated composer Lowell Liebermann at Marymount University’s beautiful Ballston Center. One of America’s most frequently performed and recorded living composers, Liebermann will perform his own works, the Piano Trio
Tuscan Wine Dinner
Dinner Series “Region of Tuscany”
Winery Pakravan – Papi
Speaker: Leopoldo e Francesca Papi & Roberto Donofrio (Impero Wine)
Sunday March 5th, 2023 @ 6.00 pm $105 Pp++