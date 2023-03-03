Wind Advisory issued for Arlington, most of D.C. area

Arlington County is under a Wind Advisory for much of the day on Saturday.

Rain showers will give way to fog tonight (Friday) before the clouds clear Saturday and the wind starts blowing. Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.

The gusty wind combined with waterlogged ground could topple trees and cause power outage.

More, below, from the National Weather Service.

256 PM EST Fri Mar 3 2023 …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 3 PM EST SATURDAY… * WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN…From 10 AM to 3 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.