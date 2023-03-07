Easter Bunny will hop into Pentagon City for photo ops starting this month

Santa’s lap is out and Easter lapins are in.

The Easter Bunny is making a few trips to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City this month and in early April.

The holiday hare will hold court in Nordstrom Court, located in the first level of the mall at 1100 S. Hayes Street.

“Reserve your visit now and make it an Easter tradition,” the mall said on its website.

Scheduled photo op hours for the rabbit are as follows:

Friday, March 24: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 25: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, March 26: 12-6 p.m.

12-6 p.m. Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30: 2-7 p.m.

2-7 p.m. Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6: 2-7 p.m.

2-7 p.m. Friday, April 7 & Saturday, April 8: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

In addition to the main photo sessions, there will be a sensory-friendly “caring bunny” experience exclusively for children with special needs and their families on Sunday, March 26 from 9-11 a.m, per a mall webpage.

Photo via Fashion Centre at Pentagon City/Facebook