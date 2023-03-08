Biz Talk: Norwegian Incubator in Arlington

This article was written by Sindy Yeh, Senior Business Ambassador for Arlington Economic Development.

For many international companies, expanding to the United States is high on their growth strategy given the size of the U.S. market.

As the epicenter of government contracting activities, the Washington, D.C. metro region is especially attractive for international companies in the defense, aerospace and security industries. Companies establish operations here to gain access to federal agencies such as the DOD and DHS and to partner with other companies to jointly bid for contract awards.

Doing business with the U.S. government is complex, and the process can be even more challenging for international companies. Fortunately, there are plenty of resources and expertise in the Washington region that focus on supporting international companies doing business in the United States.

One of those is Rosslyn’s House of NADIC, an incubator geared towards Norwegian Small Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs) and startups that are looking to increase their presence in the United States and to develop new business opportunities. Companies located at the House of NADIC will have access to service providers, connections to prime contractors, and education and networking opportunities.

House of NADIC was founded by the Norwegian-American Defense & Homeland Security Industry Council (NADIC), a nonprofit trade association whose objective is to develop and strengthen cooperation between Norwegian and American industries. It facilitates stronger bilateral ties while encouraging a fair competitive environment in U.S. markets. It regularly hosts and participates in events with the Defense Attaché Office of the Norwegian Embassy, Innovation Norway, FSi, and the Norwegian-American Chamber of Commerce, and other key international partners.

On March 30, 2023, NADIC will host the 9th Annual Norwegian-American Defense Conference in Rosslyn. The conference has become one of the most important defense symposia between Norway and the United States with high level speakers and participants representing the government, military and industry.

With unmatched resources and targeted opportunities provided by area organizations like the House of NADIC, it is no wonder international companies choose Arlington and the Washington, D.C. region to launch their presence in the U.S. This region has the access, resources and talent that foreign companies need to succeed.