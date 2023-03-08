Dispute over fast food leads to robbery charges

An irate fast food restaurant customer is facing charges after police say he hopped the counter, stole food and threatened an employee.

The incident happened Monday afternoon on the 4600 block of King Street in Arlington. That block includes a Taco Bell, a Popeyes and a Wendy’s.

“At approximately 3:16 p.m. on March 6, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery,” said an Arlington County Police Department crime report. “Upon arrival, it was determined that following a verbal dispute with an employee regarding a food order, the suspect went behind the counter and allegedly began taking food items.”

“When an employee approached the suspect, he displayed pepper spray and exited the business with the items,” the crime report continued. “Responding officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.”

A 29-year-old Alexandria resident was arrested, charged with robbery, and held without bond, according to ACPD.

Also in the crime report, a man is accused of assaulting three police officers after breaking things in a Crystal City office building.

That incident happened Monday morning on the 200 block of 12th Street S.

“At approximately 6:17 a.m. on March 6, police were dispatched to the report of disorderly conduct,” the crime report said. “Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect was inside an office building allegedly acting disorderly and had damaged the building’s call box.”

“Responding officers located the suspect in the lobby and took him into custody, during which the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted three officers by biting, kicking and spitting on them,” said ACPD. “The suspect was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.”

The 56-year-old man, whose address is “unknown,” was arrested and charged with destruction of property and three counts of assaulting police.