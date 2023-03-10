Meet the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week, Sherry!

Her friends at Animal Welfare League of Arlington had this to say about her:

When Sherry isn’t finding the coziest hiding spaces to nap in, she is asking for head and butt scratches. Sherry has some of the softest fur you will ever feel, and she loves staring at you with her big beautiful eyes when you’re petting her. She loves to bay around her catnip banana and she likes to wiggle on carpeted floor. Sherry is definitely a nocturnal cat and likes to sleep most of the day. You can find her curled up in the warmest spots tucked away. At night, she will request cuddles before posting up at the window to engage in her night watching.

Is Sherry the companion for you? Learn more about Sherry by checking out her complete profile.

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with a 2-3 paragraph bio and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos of your pet. Please don’t send vertical photos — they don’t fit in our photo gallery!