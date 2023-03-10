Listing of the Day: 880 N. Pollard Street #503

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Address: 880 N. Pollard Street #503

Neighborhood: Ballston

Type: 2 BR, 1 BA condo — 880 sq. ft.

Listed: $489,900

Noteworthy: I’m Shipping Up To Ballston!

Unit 503 at Ballston 880 is a rare 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit featuring a balcony with wide open Arlington views and north eastern exposure.

The kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinets and opens to the dining and living area. With hardwood floors throughout the unit, and wall to wall glass balcony doors, your living areas are modern and filled with an abundance of natural light. The Owner’s Suite is spacious, with large windows and a walk-in closet with a built-in closet system.

The second bedroom/home office has custom paint and is located just outside of the owner’s suite. The updated bathroom has a granite counter vanity painted green to match the ceiling! One garage parking space #314 conveys.

Ballston 880 has amazing amenities including an outdoor pool, a community room with a bar, a fitness center, a theater, a business center and a conference room. Being in the heart of Ballston, you have a premier location for convenience and accessibility, just steps away from shopping, entertainment, dining and everything Arlington has to offer.

Listed by:

Shawn Battle — The Battle Group

[email protected]

(703) 999-8108