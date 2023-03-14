Listing of the Day: 1600 N. Oak Street #1818

Address: 1600 N Oak Street #1818

Neighborhood: Rosslyn

Type: 2 BR, 2 BA condo — 1,430 sq. ft.

Listed: $925,000

Noteworthy: Penthouse with Potomac River views

This rarely-available penthouse condo at The Belvedere features over $100k worth of upgrades and improvements throughout its 1,430 square feet of luxurious living space.

The condo boasts a welcoming foyer with Italian tile flooring, a spacious living room with abundant natural light, a sunroom with views of the Potomac River, and a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, mosaic glass backsplash, and porcelain tile flooring.

The bedrooms have new windows and blinds, carpeting, and tons of closet space. The primary bathroom has a double sink vanity, glass mosaic backsplash, 70-in LED backlit mirror, porcelain tile walls, and a Kohler cast iron bathtub, while the second bathroom features a new vanity, sliding glass shower door, and porcelain tile walls.

The condo also has new switches and outlets throughout, with several USB outlets for added convenience, new lighting in the hallways and dining room, and recessed LED lighting in the living room.

The Belvedere community offers a large pool, fitness center, 24/7 front desk, tennis courts (lined for pickleball), party room, convenience store, car wash area, and outdoor lounge area. The building is undergoing a common-space renovation project and is well-funded, so no special assessment is needed to pay for these community upgrades.

The location is a short walk to the Rosslyn Metro, Target, Starbucks, and Safeway, with easy access to D.C. and major highways.

Listed by:

Matt Leighton — The Battle Group with Real Broker

[email protected]

(703) 472-0574