Wind Advisory now in effect for Arlington

Arlington County and surrounding areas, including D.C., are currently under a Wind Advisory.

Gusty winds are expected to persist throughout the day an into the overnight hours Wednesday. With gusts of up to 50 mph, downed trees and power outages are possible.

More from the National Weather Service.

523 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 …WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY… * WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern and northwest Virginia. * WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.