ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 16, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 12032 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Mar 16, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☔ Friday’s forecast

Overcast throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 43. Sunrise at 7:18 am and sunset at 7:18 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Thought of the Day

Life is infinitely small in the grand scheme of the universe yet infinitely important to each of us in our own lives.

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.