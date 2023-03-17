Church opening inside Ballston Quarter mall this weekend

A church featuring a 500-person capacity auditorium is about to open at Ballston Quarter mall.

Grace Community Church, which had previously been holding services at Arlington’s Thomas Jefferson Middle School, is planning a grand opening at Ballston Quarter this coming Sunday, March 19.

The new space is located on the second floor of the mall, near Macy’s, and will also soon include a childcare center, the church said in a press release.

Grace’s Pastor John Slye, Jr. called the new space — which ARLnow first reported on last January — “a safe place to explore faith and to ask questions.”

“We have been able to design a space that is unique and fits perfectly with the unique calling that God gave us,” Slye said in a video message.

As of this (Friday) morning, work was still underway on the church’s expansive, window-lined lobby. The overall space, across from WHINO restaurant, is 23,280 square feet.

More, below, from the church’s press release.