Neighborhood Spotlight: Let’s talk places to watch March Madness

Truly, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, and I am not talking about St. Patrick’s Day, the start of Daylight Savings, or even the cherry blossoms.

It’s the beginning of March Madness, and I could not be happier! I love my birthday and celebrating the holidays, but man… March Madness is my top level. Started in 1939, this is the 84th year of the Dance, and while the original winning team, the Oregon Ducks, may not be competing this year, there are many more schools still in contention. Lots of alumni from all 64 teams will want to watch the games, and luckily Arlington has plenty of neighborhood places to go grab a bite and a beverage and watch some of the action!

Quinn’s on the Corner — This dog friendly (on the patio) cozy corner bar in Rosslyn is ready for March Madness! Try the delicious taco trays or fish and chips from the all-day menu, or champagne and avocado toast during brunch.

Carpool — Are you looking for “no pretense, no attitude, just good old-fashioned camaraderie?” Carpool is your place to go. After a 4 year run in Fair Lakes, Carpool is back home in Arlington! Fans will find 25 televisions and over two dozen beers on draft. Too nervous to watch the games? Enjoy the ivy covered patio, billiards tables, darts and multitude of pinball machines.

Dudley’s Sport & Ale — Welcome to the largest sports bar in Northern Virginia. This Shirlington behemoth bar has a 20-foot projector split screen and over 40 televisions to capture all of the excitement and madness of the tourney. There’s also an enormous party rooftop where you can enjoy the springtime temperatures.

Clarendon Ballroom — Shake your shamrocks at biggest St. Paddy’s Day + March Madness celebration in Clarendon on Saturday, March 18 (today). The beer will be flowing, the NCAA games will be showing, and in-between you’ll have bands, DJs, drink specials, giveaways and a full buffet! The main floor and rooftop will both be showing the games alongside all the St. Paddy Day shenanigans. So grab your friends and get your FREE tickets now to enjoy the first Annual Irish Madness Fest!

L.A. Bar & Grill — This Columbia Pike barroom (whose initials are short for “Lower Arlington”) is a neighborhood gathering spot located in the basement of Columbia Pike proper. Not upscale, this top rated D.C. area dive bar serves reasonably priced beer and cocktails, as well as really great food. Catch the games on any of nine high-definition flat-screen TVs.

Thirsty Bernie’s — Located in the Glebe Lee Shopping Center, this neighborhood bar and grill offers 15 televisions for your sports viewing pleasure. Enjoy one of the many beers on tap and some delicious German inspired cuisine!

There is so much more to discover in Arlington! Connect with me to learn more!

