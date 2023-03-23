HAPPENING NOW: Car fire at Pentagon City mall garage

(Updated at 1:30 p.m.) Firefighters battled a vehicle blaze atop the Pentagon City mall parking garage early this afternoon.

Initial reports suggest that multiple vehicles are engulfed in flames on the third level of the large garage. As of 1:15 p.m., the bulk of the fire was said to be out.

A cloud of smoke could be seen rising from the garage, access to which has been blocked off by police and fire personnel.

So far no injuries have been reported. At least five vehicles were damaged, according to scanner traffic.

The fire alarm went off at the mall during the incident, at a time when it was packed with visiting groups.

“[The] mall was filled with school groups that evacuated,” a tipster told ARLnow, adding that “burning rubber could be smelled on the bottom floor of the mall.”

UPDATE: Fire is out, crews are in the process of checking for any additional hot spots and performing ventilation. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) March 23, 2023