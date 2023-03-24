After tea shop and ramen shop close, a vape shop is now coming to Cherrydale

Retail businesses have struggled to make a go of it at 3800 Langston Blvd, but another looks set to give it a try.

The condo building in Cherrydale has seen several homegrown businesses open on the ground floor and garner good reviews, only to close a few years later. Six years ago it was tea house and foot soaking “sanctuary” House of Steep. This past September it was Gaijin Ramen Shop.

But signs are up for a new store is up. “L.A. Leaf” will offer CBD and vape products, the signage suggests.

There’s no word yet on when the store might open. The interior still appears mostly bare and the shop’s website, listed on a sign, is not yet functional.

The shop will join an existing ATM-only Chase Bank vestibule, which remains open, in the building’s street-facing retail bays.