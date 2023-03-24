Listing of the Day: 3950 26th Street N.

Address: 3950 26th Street N.
Neighborhood: Dover Balmoral Riverwood
Type: 4 BR, 3 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 2,300 sq. ft.
Listed: $1,075,000
Noteworthy: Fully remodeled; 3 of 4 bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms; 1-car garage
Exquisitely remodeled, this contemporary 4 bedroom/3.5 bath over 2,000 sq. ft., 4-level home plus 1-car garage in popular Donaldson Run, exudes pride of ownership and investment.
The eat-in kitchen features quartz countertops and pull-up bar plus SS appliances. The 2nd level has 3 generous-sized bedrooms with ample closet space, two with en-suite bathrooms. All three full bathrooms — each en-suite — have been remodeled in the last 5 years, including the primary bathroom in 2021. Primary en-suite bathroom includes separate dressing area and 2-walk-in closets. Hardwood floors throughout with a wood-burning fireplace in living room. Lower level is fully finished with flex space for working out, rec. room and/or storage; also includes a remodeled laundry room. Roof, siding and most windows replaced in 2019.
Entertaining is easy from the expansive deck right off of the kitchen, surrounded by a well-landscaped fully fenced and manageable flat backyard. Situated on a dead-end street, in easy walking distance to Donaldson Run pool, Potomac Overlook Regional Park, walking/nature trails, Cherrydale Library and Lee Heights shops (Starbucks, Arrowine).
Just two lights to D.C. via Spout Run Pkwy to GW Parkway. Walkable to Taylor ES and Dorothy Hamm MS (feeds to Yorktown HS).
Listed by:
Liz Lord — Arlva Homes LLC
[email protected]
(571) 331-9213
