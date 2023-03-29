Ballston backpack and booze burglar busted

Police arrested a man after a somewhat unusual burglary in Ballston yesterday evening.

The burglary happened shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, on the 900 block of N. Stuart Street, which corresponds with the Meridian at Ballston Commons apartment building.

Police say a sleeping resident woke up to find someone rummaging through his bedroom.

“The victim yelled at the suspect [who then] fled the scene on foot with the victim’s backpack and alcohol,” said today’s Arlington County police crime report. “Responding officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody without incident. During a search of the suspect’s person incident to arrest, credit cards and other personal belongings of the victim were located.”

A 19-year-old D.C. man was arrested and charged with burglary and four counts of credit card theft, police said.