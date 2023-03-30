Last call to enter our Big Night Out giveaway

Time is running out for your chance to win a National Landing prize package worth $500!

Entries for ARLnow’s inaugural Big Night Out giveaway close tomorrow (Friday) at noon.

The grand prize includes:

$100 gift card to Alamo Drafthouse

$100 gift card to Bowlero

$100 gift card to Synetic Theater

$100 gift card to Extreme Pizza

$100 gift card to Crystal City Sports Pub

Additional National Landing swag

Enter now for your chance to win this prize package, provided by the National Landing BID, before it’s too late.

If you’re not seeing the form above, use this link to enter.

National Landing offers memorable experiences during cherry blossom season, with its own blossoming cherry trees and an array of activities to explore. As you plan your day out with gift cards to five local businesses, be sure to discover all of the newer destinations the area has to offer.

Also, mark your calendar for Pink in the Park, a music-centric event hosted by Orlando Jones. This official National Cherry Blossom Festival event, presented by Amazon, is taking place from 3-7 p.m. this Saturday, April 1 at Long Bridge Park.

Good luck — and hope to see this weekend!