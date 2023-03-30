Two Chefs Pizza nearing 40 years in the community

“He still works every day in the restaurant, in the kitchen,” the current owner says about his father.
Wilson Boulevard is home to a few local gems that have been feeding the community for some time, and the long-time, family-run restaurant Two Chefs Pizza in Bluemont is definitely one of them.
Two Chefs Pizza offers a variety of classic American, Italian, and Greek dishes. They even serve breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays. From cheesesteaks, burgers, and subs to pizza, lasagna, and spaghetti, and all the way to gyros, souvlaki, and baklava, this neighborhood restaurant has been around for almost four decades and has served a wide variety of meals.
“It’s a neighborhood spot. Customers will come in and see others that are here and they have all grown to know each other and know their families,” Tasos Sgardelis says.
Sgardelis is the son of Greece natives George and Dimitra Sgardelis, who originally opened the restaurant in 1984. I sat down with Tasos to discuss his family’s journey in owning a restaurant that will celebrate another milestone next year.
“My parents bought this place when I was four years old, now I’m 43,” Tasos said.
The Sgardelis purchased the restaurant on April 1, 1984, but their journey to this point started long before.
Growing up in southern Greece, George and Dimitra Sgardelis lived in neighboring villages outside of Monemvasia, Laconia, where they helped their family pick and press olives for olive oil.
George was a teenager when he moved to Athens and worked at a coffee house within the Old Royal Palace, which now houses the Hellenic Parliament of Greece. George later served in the Greek military before becoming a chef on luxury cruise ships, traveling the world.
Eventually, he found himself in New York in the early 1970s, working as a chef in a few classic Greek-style diners.
Before Two Chefs Pizza, the couple owned a restaurant called The Greek Village in Washington, D.C., located in the Dupont Circle area. After a brief run in the local restaurant business, they moved back to Greece, but eventually returned to the United States to open the pizzeria in Arlington in 1984.
“Growing up here, I was here after school every day,” Tasos said. There were about 30 seats, barstools like a diner style, you could watch them cook in front of you. There were a couple of two-seaters and a six-seater and a Pac-Man machine in the back.”
In 1995, the restaurant transitioned into its current layout.
“They bought the space where the kitchen is now and built a new kitchen. They added more than just pizza and subs to the menu, like Greek dishes. My mom was the waitress and she still serves to this day,” Tasos said.
When asked about their best sellers and his personal favorite, Tasos responded: “We sell a lot of pizza, gyros, chicken souvlaki, and a lot of steak and cheese. My favorite is pizza, then second is for sure the steak and cheese.”
As I stepped into this restaurant, I noticed a young boy and girl sitting in a booth doing homework and roaming around the kitchen. It didn’t hit me until later how the cycle of tradition at a family-run business continues.
“I would be in the back doing my homework after school and playing the Pac-Man machine,” Tasos said, prompting me to ask about the children.
“I do have kids, even my kids, go in the back and make their own meal,” Tasos said.
“I’m going to carry on the tradition, and then hopefully maybe one of my kids can take over from there, he continued. “All I know is that we will keep doing our thing. Even after the pandemic, we are still working, we still love what we do, and we keep trying to improve and add more things”
With the restaurant turning 40 next year, you can still expect to see the original owners cooking in the kitchen and serving the food, plus a son who has seen his family business carry on over the decades, and the grandkids who may one day carry on the legacy.
It sure seems like Two Chefs Pizza is here to stay.
Address: 5019 Wilson Blvd
Phone: (703) 525-6889
Nicholas Barahona is a freelance food writer who often posts his food reviews on Instagram.
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6850 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
This past week saw 32 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $205,000 while the most expensive was…
Tree canopy in Arlington County is lower than it was in 2016, according to a new privately-funded study paid for local residents.
Time is running out for your chance to win a National Landing prize package worth $500! Entries for ARLnow’s inaugural Big Night Out giveaway close tomorrow (Friday) at noon. The…
Is home ownership a goal of yours in 2023? Now is the time to make it happen! Grab a (virtual) drink with the area’s top Real Estate experts, learn all about the home buying process and on how you can get $1,500 towards your closing costs immediately!
Did you know the average Arlington renter will spend $150K in 5 years of renting? Stop paying down someone else’s mortgage! Join us for a Rent vs. Buy Happy Hour on Wednesday, April 5th at 6 p.m. via Zoom. If this time doesn’t work, we also are offering times convenient for your schedule!
A lot has happened in the local market since the beginning of the pandemic. Sip on your drink of choice and learn from Northern Virginia, Arlington and Washingtonian Magazines top producing agents! We will discuss the latest market updates, the home buying process and rent vs. buy cost savings. Please RSVP by clicking here.
Call/text Manavi at 703-869-6698 with any questions!
Synetic Theater Camps are a wildly fun, highly accessible choice for young people who love moving, playing games, and making memories. Registration is open now for Summer Camps (sessions June 20-August 25) and there are even a few spots left for Spring Break camp, April 3-7.
Located in National Landing, these performance-based camps are designed for students of all ages – no theater or performance experience required.
Led by professional teaching artists, campers learn acting, movement, and technical theater skills through the lens of Physical Theater. Physical Theater incorporates acting, movement, dance, mime, and acrobatics. If you’ve seen a Cirque du Soleil performance, you’ll find many similarities.
Most first-time campers are new to the performing arts, and teaching artists are well-versed in engaging students at all levels. Parents and campers report that one of the best parts of Synetic is the community, with many families returning year after year because they feel a strong sense of belonging.
WHS Spring Festival
Join us at the WHS Spring Festival on April 22, 2023, from 10am- 3pm at Wakefield High School(main parking lot). Come out to shop, play, and eat!
Shop local vendors, arts & crafts, new and used items, food vendors/trucks, and
District 27 Toastmasters 2023 Virtual Conference
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship. Learn how to develop your personal story and how to improve