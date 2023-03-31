Listing of the Day: 5303 18th Street N.

Address: 5303 18th Street N.

Neighborhood: Tara

Type: 5 BR, 7 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 5,000 sq. ft.

Listed: $2,395,000

Open House: Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from 1-4 p.m.

Noteworthy: New Spring Street home near Westover Village, 2 home offices, screened porch

Spring Street Development responds to market demand with two offices and four levels of flexible space in this light filled new home.

Located in the leafy Tara neighborhood, the home is an appealing blend of contemporary finishes and traditional quality. Andersen windows, HardiPlank siding; stone water table and flagstone porch floors; 30 year architectural shingle roof; extensive insulation; two zone heating and cooling; Wolf appliances; Quartz countertops; finished and stained in place wood floors; LVP flooring in the lower level; wired for WiFi repeaters and electric car charger.

Desirable details include: a family room that spans the back of the home and opens to a screened porch with steps to yard; top floor loft brightened with skylights along with private bedroom and bath; four bedrooms with private baths upstairs; lower level bedroom and bath tucked in a quiet spot; full bathroom adjoins main level office; mudroom off garage.

Walk to Westover Village, Lee Harrison, parks, bike path, and restaurants. Easy commute, whether going to D.C., business and military centers in Virginia or from your bedroom to your home office.

An appealing home in an enviable location.

Listed by:

Betsy Twigg

[email protected]

(703) 967-4391