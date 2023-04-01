Neighborhood Spotlight: Local mom and pop shops

Arlington is not just a place on a map — it’s a community. And the heart of this community lies in its small mom-and-pop shops. These small, family-owned businesses have a special place in the hearts of Arlingtonians, and they play a crucial role in shaping the local economy.
Sun and Moon Yoga Studio is a family-owned yoga studio that has been serving the community for over 20 years. The studio offers a variety of classes, including traditional yoga, Pilates, and meditation, with experienced instructors who prioritize inclusivity and connection among students. The studio also offers a comprehensive teacher training program for those interested in becoming certified yoga instructors.
Arrowine is more than just a wine and cheese shop — it’s a community hub for local wine and cheese lovers. The shop’s founder has made it his mission to bring the best wines and cheeses from around the world to his customers while creating a warm and inviting atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. The shop also hosts regular tastings and events, featuring guest speakers and winemakers, where customers can connect with others who share their passion for wine and cheese.
Lemoncello Boutique offers a wide selection of stylish and affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories for women. The boutique’s carefully curated selection and dedication to customer service, including personalized styling advice, sets it apart. It hosts regular events and trunk shows, and has become a beloved destination for fashion-conscious locals and visitors. Whether you’re looking for a special occasion dress or just want to browse the latest trends, Lemoncello is a must-visit destination for any fashion lover.
Are you a pie lover? Then you have to check out Livin The Pie Life! This charming bakery is a mecca for all things pie-related and has become a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike. Livin The Pie Life is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for delicious homemade pies, quiches, and other baked goods made with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. Trust me, your taste buds will thank you!
If you’re a resident of Arlington, chances are you’ve stumbled upon Ayers Hardware. Tucked away in a cozy corner of the neighborhood, this hardware store is a hidden gem that locals can’t get enough of. Whether you’re a seasoned DIY enthusiast or just someone in need of a quick fix, Ayers Hardware has got you covered.
By shopping locally, you’re not only getting high-quality products and services, but you’re also supporting your neighbors and friends and helping to build a more vibrant and resilient community.
