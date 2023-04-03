Morning Poll: High school sports coverage?

ARLnow has long avoided covering high school and youth sports, instead deferring to the coverage of the Sun Gazette (now the GazetteLeader) and the Washington Post.
While we’ll link to sports stories of particular note in the Morning Notes, by and large the decision has been to focus on general local news coverage.
There are two main drivers of this: there is a limited audience for high school sports coverage, relative to those who are interested in county government or local business news, and the logistics of covering multiple sports at three high schools is quite challenging, even more so if you add in youth leagues.
The bottom line is that we — like every other local news publication — are resource constrained and choose to use those resources on subjects that have the broadest audience.
While that decision makes all sorts of sense given our current business model, it’s possible that there might be a model that would work for sports coverage.
The audience for high school sports is limited (it seems to mostly be parents, current high school athletes and former athletes) but it’s also passionate. And if that audience would be willing to pay a subscription fee for exclusive sports content — via the ARLnow Press Club, at the current rate of $10/mo — we might be able to make it work.
Specifically, it would take a minimum of 500 ongoing subscribers for us to support the salary of a full-time sports editor. But if we could get there, we should be able to publish at least two original stories per day plus score roundups and a weekly email newsletter.
(For the record, ARLnow’s current local news coverage will always remain free.)
The poll question this morning is: would you join the ARLnow Press Club if it included original high school and youth sports coverage you couldn’t get elsewhere?
Recent Stories
A troubled intersection near Lubber Run Community Center clocked another vehicle crash last week. The collision at N. George Mason Drive and N. Park Drive last Tuesday happened as neighbors…
House Fire in Barcroft — “Crews are working a structure fire, 500 blk S ABINGDON St. Fire had been knocked down. Please stay clear of area while crews continue overhaul……
A man broke into a woman’s apartment in Virginia Square early this morning and sexually assaulted her. That’s according to a press release just issued by the Arlington County Police…
Strong wind gusts have brought down trees and knocked out power in parts of Arlington tonight. More than 3,500 Dominion customers were without power in Arlington as of 10:45 p.m….
Come one, come all to our 6th annual Arlington Bunny Hop 5K on April 15th at 8:00 a.m. We’re running to help others — all proceeds from our family friendly 5K fun run/walk will benefit Arlington’s own Bridges to Independence, an organization that works hard to make Arlington a better place for all and to break intergenerational cycles of poverty. We welcome competitive runners, fitness/frequent runners, joggers/recreational runners and walkers/strollers. Costumes are welcome and encouraged!
Don’t want to participate but want to support the cause? We welcome that too — simply visit the Fundraising & Donations page on our website.
Want to run, but can’t make it on April 15th? We’re doing a virtual race as well through April 30!
And be sure to visit our block party at Clarendon United Methodist Church (606 N. Irving Street, Arlington, VA 22201) after the race for a bounce house, face-painting, live music, and more!
Arlington and its neighbors have become more segregated in the last 10 years while fair housing legislation at the state level faces significant roadblocks. Arlington’s fair housing enforcement, education, and commitment to equity practices in housing policy and programs are beginning to show signs of improvement but much more needs to be done.
Join the NAACP Arlington Branch, HOME of Virginia, and Equal Rights Center for the 2nd Annual Arlington Fair Housing Conference on April 15th to discuss the threats and opportunities to advancing fair housing policy across the state and within Arlington.
The half-day, in-person event will feature speakers from fair housing advocacy organizations and government agencies including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and focus on fair housing policy trends in Virginia and Arlington County. The conference aims to advance the understanding of issues and policies related to equity and affirmatively further fair housing among local officials, advocates, and members of the public.
2nd Annual Arlington Fair Housing Conference
Private School Fair
Congressional School to Host MONA Private School Fair Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 PM
Congressional School in Falls Church, VA is delighted to host the MONA (Mothers of North Arlington) at an upcoming Private School Fair. Private schools from around
WHS Spring Festival
Join us at the WHS Spring Festival on April 22, 2023, from 10am- 3pm at Wakefield High School(main parking lot). Come out to shop, play, and eat!
Shop local vendors, arts & crafts, new and used items, food vendors/trucks, and