As construction begins, Westover Taco aims for a late summer opening

It’s not taco time yet in Westover, but the neighborhood’s newest restaurant aims to open in late summer.

With county permits approved, construction can commence at Westover Taco, co-owner Scott Parker told ARLnow. The plan is to gut the former home of Forest Inn and make it all “brand new,” per Parker.

Construction is expected to start in the coming weeks and take about three months. The hope is to be able to open Westover Taco by mid to late August, Parker said.

It was back in August when ARLnow first reported that local serial entrepreneur Parker, along with several partners that run local establishments Cowboy Cafe and Lost Dog Cafe, was opening Westover Taco at 5849 Washington Blvd.

That address had belonged to Forest Inn, the four-decade-old restaurant that was considered one of Arlington’s last dive bars. But in June 2022, the establishment closed its doors for good.

Now, Parker and his team are turning the dive into a margarita and taco hot spot.

Plans for the space have not changed since last summer, he said. The plan includes “blow[ing] out the ceiling and really open up the space and give it a brighter vibe.”

For Forest Inn fans, there may not be much left that will be recognizable when construction wraps.

“I’m not sure if there’s anything from the new spot that would make people remember the old spot,” Parker acknowledged.