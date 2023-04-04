As construction begins, Westover Taco aims for a late summer opening

It’s not taco time yet in Westover, but the neighborhood’s newest restaurant aims to open in late summer.
With county permits approved, construction can commence at Westover Taco, co-owner Scott Parker told ARLnow. The plan is to gut the former home of Forest Inn and make it all “brand new,” per Parker.
Construction is expected to start in the coming weeks and take about three months. The hope is to be able to open Westover Taco by mid to late August, Parker said.
It was back in August when ARLnow first reported that local serial entrepreneur Parker, along with several partners that run local establishments Cowboy Cafe and Lost Dog Cafe, was opening Westover Taco at 5849 Washington Blvd.
That address had belonged to Forest Inn, the four-decade-old restaurant that was considered one of Arlington’s last dive bars. But in June 2022, the establishment closed its doors for good.
Now, Parker and his team are turning the dive into a margarita and taco hot spot.
Plans for the space have not changed since last summer, he said. The plan includes “blow[ing] out the ceiling and really open up the space and give it a brighter vibe.”
For Forest Inn fans, there may not be much left that will be recognizable when construction wraps.
“I’m not sure if there’s anything from the new spot that would make people remember the old spot,” Parker acknowledged.
Join Phoenix Bikes at Port City Brewing Company on Thursday, April 20, for Bikes & Bow Ties, the most bike-tastic event of the year! Outside, under sparkling lights, guests will enjoy delicious food, Port City beer, music, and a showcase of bikes creatively customized by Phoenix Bikes students. Snap a picture at their photo booth, enjoy bike-churned ice cream, hear from their students, and donate to the live paddle raise to support local youth. Proceeds from this event help keep all of Phoenix Bikes programs 100% free for students.
Opt for a VIP ticket to take your night to the next level by enjoying a private VIP reception and beer tasting before the event. Get your tickets today!
Phoenix Bikes is an Arlington nonprofit that uniquely combines youth education programs with a full service bike shop. Through their programs, youth learn basic bike mechanics and fix up a bike that they get to take home–for free! Students can also join their junior race team, learn safe riding practices, experience the business side of a bike shop through their shop internship program, and more!
