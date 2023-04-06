ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 6, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13636 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 6, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☔ Friday’s forecast

Sprinkles. Overcast. Cool. High of 57 and low of 0. Sunrise at 6:44 am and sunset at 7:37 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Thought of the Day

Our lives become a series of countless decisions, an ever-radiating beacon of opportunity waiting to be seized–promptly trust your intuition and leap fearlessly.

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.