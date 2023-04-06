Four Courts announces August reopening, reveals new front facade

Two months after the start of interior demolition, and eight months after a devastating crash and fire, Ireland’s Four Courts has announced a reopening month.

The Courthouse pub said this morning that it expects to re-open its doors in August.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Ireland’s Four Courts in August 2023,” the pub said via social media and on its website. The announcement included a rendering of the pub’s new exterior facade, now in green and gold rather than black and red.

Four Courts managing partner Dave Cahill tells ARLnow that work inside is progressing

“Work is on schedule,” Cahill said. “We will retain our neighborhood pub feel that we have had for 27 years… When our customers walk into the pub in August, we want them to feel they are in the old Four Courts but with a more updated, fresher look.”

“We will be adding some new elements to the pub,” he added. “The entrance will have double doors and bi-fold windows.”

Police announced in October that the Uber driver who slammed into Four Courts after suffering an apparent medical emergency would not face criminal charges. All three pub-goers who suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in the August crash were released from the hospital by the next month.