Are you searching for a small furry companion to take naps with? Meet Peach, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

Peach is up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. She is currently in foster and this is what they had to say about her:

A cat in her past life, Peach can be seen perched atop your windowsill keeping watch or napping, laying on or near your work desk, curled on top of your couch cushions, or sprawled across your pile of clothes on the floor. But don’t let this fool you, Peach is a tried and true velcro-dog. Her favorite thing is you. Period. But she will also accept peanut butter, fruit, and meat as payment for her loyalty, as well as lots of face scratches. Peach can nap like nobody’s business, help you make excuses to stay in bed for cuddles, and make herself comfortable literally anywhere, including in your arms when the world feels overwhelming for her. That said, at any moment’s notice, she can be up and ready to go for a walk, hike, or swim and have a blast. She is fascinated by the world and appreciates adventurous strolls where she can hop around like a bunny while happily sneezing up a storm, but doesn’t always need them since she’s happiest wherever you are. Sometimes strangers can look big and scary looming over her tiny body. So she would rather sneak a couple sniffs in when they’re not looking and let them earn her trust on her own time, ’cause she knows she’s worth it. Peach is excellent at spotting wildlife and other dogs, but might need your help to bring her back down to earth (literally, her front feet can in fact leave the ground). Her foster brother is a 60lb pit mix, and we’ve found that having another dog at home can give her a little confidence boost, but isn’t necessary since she only has eyes for you. She’s reported to have positive and friendly interactions with children, but we have not observed her living with cats yet.

Is Peach a match for you? Read her complete profile to learn more and how to arrange a virtual meet & greet!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with a 2-3 paragraph bio and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos of your pet. Please don’t send vertical photos — they don’t fit in our photo gallery!