Arlingtonian starts company to connect ‘handywomen’ with women homeowners

Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn.
Arlingtonian Akilah Beavers is all about empowering women in their own homes.
She envisions a future where more women pursue careers as independent “handywomen” and even those not pursuing such work professionally feel better able to replace toilet tank parts and install new backsplashes themselves — rather than leaving these projects to a husband, boyfriend or contractor.
After seven years of planning, last year Beavers founded My Favorite Fixer, handy service and home repair referral center, to realize both these goals. She says she hopes most of her service providers will be women, but finding enough of them is a tall order.
“I am doing my best to recruit more women,” she tells ARLnow. “It’s easier for me to, of course, recruit men but that’s not my goal.”
Right now, she is visiting local high schools and trade schools to find women who are handy with tools or who want to be. She is offering a scholarship to help them buy books and pay for tuition to attend area career and technical schools.
“It’s really frustrating that there are so few women in the field,” she said.
She sees this field as an empowering one, especially for mothers, students or anyone else who wants to work for themselves and not work a 9-5 job. The lack of representation, meanwhile, can be a potential safety issue.
Beavers got the idea for My Favorite Fixer after experiencing an unwanted sexual advance from a foreman in her former home in Orlando, about seven years ago.
“He was on my body,” she recalled. “It was such an uncomfortable position.”
Luckily, a friend happened to call her, which gave her a way out. The experience also gave her new resolve.
“I don’t want another woman to feel like she can’t be in her own home without being creeped out or feeling less than safe,” she said.
Women should not have to take extra precautions — such as opening doors, calling friends or going into a different room — to feel comfortable, Beavers said. For this reason, My Favorite Fixer checks potential handy people for a history of violent crime or robbery in addition to good quality work and customer service.
Ultimately, she wants to see more women take on projects for themselves, too. My Favorite Fixer will kick off a series of free classes this June for women on “the basic stuff” like changing toilet tank parts, doing preventative maintenance, gardening and changing a kitchen backsplash.
My Favorite Fixer is a side-hustle seven years in the making.
“I have learned to trust the process and everything is not going to happen overnight,” she said. “I’m just learning to trust the process, listen to customers — the ones I’m developing relationships with — to see what their needs are and listen to other entrepreneurs.”
Beavers credits Arlington Economic Development for helping her stand up a website, provide advice and help her establish a business plan.
“I have to give a shout out to [Small Business Manager Alex Held],” she said. “He really believed in me… He’s always there to point me in the right direction.”
This year, she aims to get her name out there, recruit more contractors and find more “future fixers” to take advantage of her scholarship.
“It’s my passion,” she said.
Recent Stories
Arlington School Board candidate Angelo Cocchiaro is not dropping out of the race, despite a statement to that effect that briefly appeared on his website Friday. In it, Cocchiaro implied…
Chase the Submarine is now serving sandwiches inside the cube at Pentagon City. The sub shop from local chef Tim Ma reopened to the public in February inside the former…
A boxing gym is entering the local ring in a big way. Rumble Boxing, which has an existing location at 2001 M Street NW in D.C., is planning to open…
Potomac Rail Bridge Price Going Up — “Virginia’s plan to double capacity for trains over the Potomac River is moving ahead amid inflation that has driven up the project’s cost…
Looking to improve your fitness and achieve your health goals but struggling with finding the time or motivation to hit the gym? Look no further than our in-home personal training services!
Our experienced and certified personal trainers will come directly to your home, bringing all the equipment necessary for a full-body workout. Whether you have a home gym setup or just a small space in your living room, our trainers will work with you to create a customized fitness plan tailored to your specific needs and goals.
With in-home personal training, you’ll save time and money on gym memberships and commuting and receive personalized attention and accountability from your trainer. You’ll have a dedicated partner in your fitness journey who will push you to succeed and provide expert guidance on everything from exercise technique to nutrition.
Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, or simply feel better, our in-home personal training services will help you get there. Say goodbye to the gym and hello to a healthier, happier you with our convenient and effective in-home personal training program. Contact us today to schedule your first session!
Jane Hanley counsels women who are feeling extra anxiety and sadness, helping them rebuild self-compassion, strength and a renewed sense of purpose. If a client has weathered a painful storm recently, she can help them process their experience safely so they can heal and fully reflect on their experience. Doing so helps her clients ultimately live life to the fullest.
Clients feel safe with Jane to not put on the happy face the rest of the world might demand of us. Sessions are definitely a place where it’s ok to not be ok. That comfort to feel and experience ultimately fosters self knowledge, growth and room for more emotions to flourish, such as joy and motivation.
Jane lives in Alexandria with her husband and their dogs, Tallulah and Ivy. In her spare time, she is a host with The Dinner Party, a fantastic organization that builds community around grief. For fun, she enjoys cooking, looking for the DC area’s best Tex-Mex, and rooting for the New England Patriots. Schedule your free consultation at www.sarahmoorelpc.com/contact.
Heart + Paw 2nd Anniversary Community Event
Join our Heart + Paw Family for a very special event celebrating our second anniversary in Ballston Quarter! We’re opening our doors to our clients and the community for the celebration, and you’ll have the opportunity to meet all three
How to Sell Your Home – A Free Workshop
Thinking about selling in the next 12 months?
Learn how to get from uncertainty to successful sale and make the right choice for yourself and your family.
Join us for an informative workshop hosted by Lou Sagatov, Realtor + Builder,