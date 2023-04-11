ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 11, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 36101 times… so far.
- UPDATED: Suspect in custody after bank robbery and standoff in Clarendon
- Morning Notes
- Family of Braylon Meade says justice was not served in deadly drunk driving incident
- D.C. Attorney General responds to Virginia AG’s scathing letter
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Zumba Power Hour
- 11:00 am: English Conversation at Glencarlyn Library
- 11:30 am: Public Walking Tour: Civil War
- 12:00 pm: Tiny Stage: Afternoon on the Plaza
- 1:00 pm: Creativity in Motion: Chair Yoga
- 3:00 pm: Courthouse Library Grand Opening and Community Celebration!
- 6:00 pm: Outdoor Yoga with Mind the Mat
- 6:30 pm: Forum for Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidates
- 6:45 pm: Edible Landscaping 4/12 Garden Talk
- 7:00 pm: Art House 7 Art Night: Suminagashi – Japanese Floating Ink
- 7:00 pm: Arlington CERT Basic Training
⛅ Wednesday’s forecast
Morning clouds. Pleasantly warm. High of 82 and low of 56. Sunrise at 6:36 am and sunset at 7:42 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
