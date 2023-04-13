Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (Mar-Apr 2023)

This past week saw 49 homes sold in Arlington.
The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $214,900 while the most expensive was $2,787,500.
Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 15 townhouses were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive townhouses sold over the past month.
Most expensive townhouses sold
- 1594 N Colonial Terrace — $1,525,000 (4 Beds | Baths | 3,121 SQ FT)
- 1536 N Colonial Terrace — $1,350,000 (3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,301 SQ FT)
- 410 A N Thomas Street N — $1,030,000 (3 Beds | Baths | 2,209 SQ FT)
Least expensive townhouses sold
Recent Stories
Farmers market season is back! And there is no better way to shake off the week than a quick ride, cruise or stroll to your local farmers market. This Saturday,…
Someone broke into a woman’s apartment in Courthouse, went into her bedroom and touched her inappropriately, according to Arlington County police.
All three candidates looking to replace Sheriff Beth Arthur, who retired at the end of last year, say they want to end solitary confinement. This unifying policy position surfaced during…
The newest Adoptable Pet of the Week is Leoni! This girl is looking for a loving home to live out her retirement years in. She is currently in foster through…
Join us the evening of Saturday, April 22nd for food and drinks while we celebrate the opening of our Spring-Summer exhibit featuring Megan Elizabeth.
Broadway Gallery, an Alexandria purveyor of Fine Art, Custom Framing, and Installation needs presents a solo exhibition featuring local artist, Megan Elizabeth April 22 through July 31, 2023.
Megan Elizabeth of Art by Megan is a Bethesda, Maryland based abstract artist who focuses on themes of nature and dynamic movement. Without any underpainting or sketches, Megan blends a multitude of layers together to mimic the effects of dappled light and contrasting shadows. Her work reflects light on water, tree shadows, fallen leaves, and blowing petals in the wind. Megan balances her collection by alternating between works on canvas and paper. One of her two main series, Petals, will be the feature of the exhibition.
In addition to her exhibit works, Megan Elizabeth is available for private and corporate commissions and offers classes to both groups big and small.
Is home ownership a goal of yours in 2023? Now is the time to make it happen! Grab a (virtual) drink with the area’s top Real Estate experts, learn all about the home buying process and on how you can get $1,500 towards your closing costs immediately!
Did you know the average Arlington renter will spend $150K in 5 years of renting? Stop paying down someone else’s mortgage! Join us for a Rent vs. Buy Happy Hour on either Wednesday, April 12th at 6 p.m. or Wednesday, April 19th at 6 p.m. via Zoom. If one of these times don’t work, we also are offering times convenient for your schedule!
A lot has happened in the local market since the beginning of the pandemic. Sip on your drink of choice and learn from Northern Virginia, Arlington and Washingtonian Magazines top producing agents! We will discuss the latest market updates, the home buying process and rent vs. buy cost savings. Please RSVP by clicking here.
Call/text Manavi at 703-869-6698 with any questions!
Living Earth Festival 2023: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change
From water scarcity to floods and erosion, Native nations are addressing climate change across Indian Country. During the Living Earth Festival, join the museum for a weekend of conversations, demonstrations, and artmaking to learn how Indigenous communities are stepping forward
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Blaire Postman
Blaire Postman – Headliner
Comedian, quirky genius and generally loud person, Blaire Postman, is known for her explosive, fast paced delivery and comedy – often spanning unusual topics.
Blaire performs on established NYC alt shows & venues (i.e. “Butter Boy”