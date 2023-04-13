Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (Mar-Apr 2023)

Join us the evening of Saturday, April 22nd for food and drinks while we celebrate the opening of our Spring-Summer exhibit featuring Megan Elizabeth.

Broadway Gallery, an Alexandria purveyor of Fine Art, Custom Framing, and Installation needs presents a solo exhibition featuring local artist, Megan Elizabeth April 22 through July 31, 2023.

Megan Elizabeth of Art by Megan is a Bethesda, Maryland based abstract artist who focuses on themes of nature and dynamic movement. Without any underpainting or sketches, Megan blends a multitude of layers together to mimic the effects of dappled light and contrasting shadows. Her work reflects light on water, tree shadows, fallen leaves, and blowing petals in the wind. Megan balances her collection by alternating between works on canvas and paper. One of her two main series, Petals, will be the feature of the exhibition.

In addition to her exhibit works, Megan Elizabeth is available for private and corporate commissions and offers classes to both groups big and small.

