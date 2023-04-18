A new restaurant appears to be moving into Rincome Thai’s old home on Columbia Pike

A new restaurant may be moving into the former home of Rincome Thai on Columbia Pike.
A business going by the name “Yoi Yoi” has applied for a permit to serve alcohol at 3030 Columbia Pike, according to Virginia ABC records. That was until recently the address of Rincome Thai, which occupied the corner space inside the Days Inn for nearly four decades. It closed in February due to the owners retiring.
Currently, Rincome signage remains up at 3030 Columbia Pike, and there are chairs, tables, and a bar still inside the space.
Details about Yoi Yoi and when it might open remain spotty. The individual listed as the owner of Yoi Yoi also appears to own a noodle and sushi restaurant in D.C.’s Tenleytown neighborhood called “Absolute Noodle.”
ARLnow has reached out to the owner several times but has not heard back as of publication.
Employees at the Days Inn that the restaurant is connected to were also unaware of any details about the restaurant moving in. Rincome Thai’s former owner did confirm to ARLnow that another eatery was taking over but didn’t know any other information beyond that.
Whatever is moving into the Columbia Pike space will have big shoes to fill. Rincome Thai was well-known and popular for the better part of nearly 40 years. Owned by two Korean-American sisters, the restaurant fused two cuisines together creating a unique menu that had a loyal neighborhood following.
But the owners felt that it was time to retire earlier this year.
“My sister and I can still walk and enjoy going on vacation,” co-owner Mihee Pansiri said. “I don’t want to quit when I can’t walk. Then, I wouldn’t be able to do anything.”
Recent Stories
Bill Schweigart is always thinking about the best place for a dead body. The Arlington-based author, who lives in the Barcroft neighborhood, could be taking a walk on nearby trails,…
Thinking about the real estate market? Ask Eli reviews the current competitive market as well as demand, listing volume and more.
Arlington County police will be out in force tomorrow along two busy roads, conducting high visibility traffic enforcement. The action is part of the region’s annual spring “Street Smart” campaign,…
Arlington Public Schools has “paused” some overnight field trips amid a law enforcement investigation. Some fifth-grade students were on a recent overnight field trip to the school system’s Outdoor Lab…
We are sad to announce that after nearly 80 years in operation, Overlee Preschool will permanently close its doors at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. It has been a pleasure and a privilege serving our local community and being a small part of the upbringing of generations of Arlington children. To our alumni and friends: thank you for your community and friendship over these many decades. We are heartened that the spirit of Overlee will continue to live on in you and your children!
If you were previously connected to Overlee and are interested in joining us for our farewell event, please reach out to our president at [email protected]. We ask that you please contact us before visiting the school.
Please join us this Spring for our grand opening of ParCiti Golf. We will be featuring virtual golf simulators in individual bays where you can practice your best shots! We are awaiting our ABC beer and wine License, so soon you will be able to enjoy a nice cold beer while playing some golf. We also offer lessons! Whether you have never held a club in your hands or are already an accomplished golfer, our certified gold instructors are focused on helping your individual golf game, from grip to on-course strategy. Do not hesitate to stop by soon at 3102 Columbia Pike!
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 20 from 5:30-7:00. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a